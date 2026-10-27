Apple event LIVE: Touchscreen MacBook Pro, iPad mini, iMac and more

2026 has proven to be a huge year for Apple. With the unprecedented success of the iPhone Duo and MacBook Neo, plus the small matter of the company’s 50th birthday, the last few months have certainly been, er, fruitful for Apple. And just because it can, the company is embarking on a victory lap.

Now that the dust has settled on the new iPhones, all eyes are turning to the Mac and iPad line ups. Apple has announced that it has a bunch of new products to reveal this week, all under the umbrella of an event named Pro and Tell.

We’re on our way to Los Angeles to find out exactly what Apple has in the oven for us, but in the meantime, Apple has already made one minor announcement. The new iPad mini is here, complete with OLED display and a new, thinner design. Oh, and a price hike – it now starts at $699.

We’ll be keeping this page updated with every announcement as it happens, as well as details about all the rumours.

What has Apple announced?

The new iPad mini, with a thinner and lighter design, OLED display and the A20 Pro chip.

What else to expect

We're predicting (based on leaks) to see:

A new OLED MacBook Pro , possibly with, for the first time ever a touchscreen display

, possibly with, for the first time ever a touchscreen display A new iMac, featuring the updated M6 chip