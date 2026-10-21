GTA 6 unleashes saucy ads on the streets of Miami

Miami has been invaded by GTA Easter eggs, and the internet is going wild trying to spot them all. From billboard ads to sky-soaring blimps, the GTA marketing team haven't skimped on the details when it comes to generating hype for the latest instalment (as if there wasn't enough already).

Set in the fictional metropolis of Vice City, inspired by the neon-bathed streets of Miami, the clever campaign expertly blends the worlds of reality and fiction. Demonstrating how something as simple as a billboard ad can be a tool for major marketing immersion, the campaign is a masterclass in OOH advertising.

I GOT THE MONEY SHOT! https://t.co/zcMs4CCuAeOctober 15, 2026

Heavily documented by content creator Joel Franco, the Miami GTA campaign featured a major takeover of the city, beginning on the sands of Miami Beach. Branded 'VI' umbrellas were spotted along the shoreline before a GTA-bannered plane and a branded blimp (yes, those still exist) took to the skies for a grand promotion.

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

Later, the neighbourhood of Wynwood was taken over by GTA ads – but not as you'd expect. Digital billboards for Weazel News, The Vault nightclub and fictional car brand Pfister appeared, bringing the in-game world into reality as an immersive treat for fans. Just authentic enough to appear real at a glance, these cheeky ads are a perfect parody that captures GTA's signature tongue-in-cheek attitude, with suggestive copy like "always come early" and "suddenly you're big enough".

All the GTA 6 ads I saw on a kiosk in Wynwood (Miami). These shuffled between real ads 😂 https://t.co/l46q91OHRZOctober 19, 2026

For more gaming news, check out why GTA's graphics might be too good or take a look at GTA 6's giant Paris advert that caused a stir.