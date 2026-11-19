GTA VI trendjacking was already everywhere, even before today's release of the most- anticipated video game in history (see our GTA VI review for our Digital Art Editor's experience playing it). A lot of the attempts to jump on the bandwagon have been lazy and half-hearted, with brands merely using AI image generators to give product shots a vaporwave makeover.

The optical chain Specsavers has turned out to be an unlikely exception. Its unusual GTA VI campaign might actually be the best brand collaboration of the year.

That's right, Specsavers has entered into its "biggest partnership of all time’. It's sponsoring GTA... just not that GTA.

The teaser post above might have raised eyebrows among gamers given that GTA VI developer and publisher Rockstar Games has very limited collaborations. There's it's deal with the Miami Heat (and with Oakley for the GTA VI Collector's Edition), but there are only parody fake brands in GTA VI itself.

But Specsavers isn't sponsoring the video game that everyone's talking about. It's hooked up with GTA Transport Ltd, a British road haulage company based in Leicester. Which sounds a bit like Leonida, right?

“It might not be the GTA partnership I originally had in mind but a deal’s a deal. I'm pleased to offer every driver at GTA Transport a free eye test,” the company's brand partnerships and sponsorships lead Neil Liddle said.

Bugz Singh from GTA Transport Ltd said: “We were surprised when Specsavers got in touch, but we’re delighted to be the GTA they’ve teamed up with. Our drivers spend all day on the road, so they’re looking forward to their eye tests.”

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Specsavers' stunt rises above most of the GTA VI trendjacking that we've seen. It's funny, and it's a lot more creative and memorable than simply throwing Vice City hues onto brand imagery. Best of all, it shows that Specsavers really knows its brand and its public, maintaining consistency with the message it's been using for over 20 years.

Specsavers has been telling the same joke since 2002, and it still works. In fact, it's become even more effective. The line 'Should've gone to Specsavers', coined by then in-house creative director Graham Daldry, is now so ingrained in the public consciousness that it no longer needs to be appended onto the campaign. It's already implied.

Having already sold close to 16 million copies before today's release, GTA VI is a cultural phenomenon with a reach that extends well beyond that of most games. An AI-generated vaporwave graphic can't make an unrelated brand a part of that, but Specsavers has shown that on-brand creative thinking can forge a memorable connection to the entertainment event of the year.