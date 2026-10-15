The new GTA VI trailer looks too good to be real, but graphics aren't even its biggest achievement

With barely a month to go until the big release date, the real hype now begins. Rockstar Games has released a new GTA VI trailer that should win over anyone who may still be wondering what the fuss is all about or how the game could justify its price tag.

The environmental detail, lighting, character animation is of a quality that in many games would impress even as a pre-rendered cinematic, but Rockstar says the trailer was captured entirely in-game on a PlayStation 5. Yet, stunning graphics are only part of what makes the new trailer so powerful. Photorealism alone isn't enough for a game this big; the real magic is in the art direction.

Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

More than just the end of the video game look, the new GTA VI trailer blurs the line between game design and cinematography. The saturated Florida-inspired colour palette, neon-soaked nightlife, sun-bleached suburbs and social-media-inspired imagery all work to build a world that's as cohesive and convincingly realised as a well-directed movie.

Rockstar has clearly thought about how it builds the story through environment design: the colour scripting in turquoise, pink, orange and gold, the scenes backlit by sunsets, the contrast between glamour and decay. The lighting is expressive rather than realistic, with humid atmospheric haze, neon spill lighting and strong silhouettes.

Meanwhile, Jason and Lucia's relationship is finally taking centre stage, pushing the Bonnie-and-Clyde narrative harder and giving the game a more character-driven identity. They look more natural and expressive than in earlier marketing: small gestures, posture changes and eye movements convey convincing relationship dynamics. References to Jason's military background and Lucia's time in jail build deeper motivation and a backstory with the power to draw in newcomers as much as lifelong GTA fans.

It's a story as much as a game. The impact is made complete by the introduction of Flower in a Hurricane, an original track from the French music producer Justice featuring Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Included on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, this adds another rich cinematic element, and a blend of electro house and retro vibes that seems the perfect soundtrack for Leonida and Vice City, the game's fictionalised versions of Florida and Miami.