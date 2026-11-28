The Cricut Black Friday (or early Cyber Monday... we're in a sort of sales event limbo right now) is bursting with some great deals this year – especially on bundles. From cutting machines to heat presses, if you've been eyeing up a Cricut machine, now's the time to take the plunge.

Especially perfect for beginners, these all-in-one kits offer a juicy saving on Cricut machines, materials (and some deals have even chucked in a Cricut Access™ Subscription to sweeten the deal). Below I've collected some of my favourite deals for the craft-hungry among you, whether you want a full-scale creative kit or a tasty bumper package.

Save $50 Cricut Maker® 5 Ultimate Plus Bundle: was $499 now $449 at Cricut US & CAN Consider this the big daddy of Cricut deals this Black Friday. This bundle includes the elite Maker 5 cutting machine and a huge assortment of tools and materials, plus a Cricut EasyPress Mini LT. Cricut promises this bumper kit features enough supplies to make up to 270 projects right out of the box – beginners, if you want to take the plunge, this is the deal for you.

Save 20% Cricut Explore® 5 Essential Bundle: was $249 now $199 at Cricut US & CAN For a bundle that's a little less extreme, this 20% saving on the Explore 5 cutting machine is a great option. Designed for everyday crafts like vinyl decals, iron-on apparel, cardstock, and stickers, the Explore is the less heavy-duty relative of the Maker 5, but still performs at the same high standard. This bundle includes must-have crafting tools and an assortment of popular materials, with the promise of making up to 65 projects right out of the box.

Save 30% Cricut StickerPix Print™: was $169 now $119 at Cricut US & CAN One of my favourite deals, this StickerPix Print deal is great for those who want to start creating right out of the box. It creates pro-quality, pre-cut stickers and labels from home, plus photo prints and photo cards perfect for gifting this festive season. The Essential Bundle comes with ink cartridges, pre-cut sticker sheets, and photo paper so you can get stuck in creating custom designs.

Save $50 Cricut Joy Xtra™ Everything Bundle: was $189 now $139 at Cricut US & CAN Looking for a craft machine that saves space? The dinky Joy Xtra™ features a lightweight design (around 6 lbs / 12.5 inches wide) and Print Then Cut support and compatibility. It's perfect for creating full-colour stickers, custom cards, labels, and iron-on projects in small spaces. This bundle includes the machine, materials, tools, and a monthly subscription to Cricut Access.

Save 22% Cricut Joy™ 2: was $139 now $109 at Cricut US & CAN At 4.5 inches, the Joy 2 is an elite ultra-compact cutting machine that still offers Cricut's impressive power and functionality. It's perfect for small projects like custom cards, simple decals & labels and features inkjet printer compatibility for creating full-colour stickers. The bundle comes with must-have materials and tools, so you can make up to 35 projects right out of the box.¹

Not quite what you're looking for? Check out the best Cricut deals based on your reigon below.