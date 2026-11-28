Cricut’s early Cyber Monday sale is bursting with bundles
Save up to 30% on top models from the all-powerful Maker 5 to the space-saving Joy 2.
The Cricut Black Friday (or early Cyber Monday... we're in a sort of sales event limbo right now) is bursting with some great deals this year – especially on bundles. From cutting machines to heat presses, if you've been eyeing up a Cricut machine, now's the time to take the plunge.
Especially perfect for beginners, these all-in-one kits offer a juicy saving on Cricut machines, materials (and some deals have even chucked in a Cricut Access™ Subscription to sweeten the deal). Below I've collected some of my favourite deals for the craft-hungry among you, whether you want a full-scale creative kit or a tasty bumper package.
Consider this the big daddy of Cricut deals this Black Friday. This bundle includes the elite Maker 5 cutting machine and a huge assortment of tools and materials, plus a Cricut EasyPress Mini LT. Cricut promises this bumper kit features enough supplies to make up to 270 projects right out of the box – beginners, if you want to take the plunge, this is the deal for you.
For a bundle that's a little less extreme, this 20% saving on the Explore 5 cutting machine is a great option. Designed for everyday crafts like vinyl decals, iron-on apparel, cardstock, and stickers, the Explore is the less heavy-duty relative of the Maker 5, but still performs at the same high standard. This bundle includes must-have crafting tools and an assortment of popular materials, with the promise of making up to 65 projects right out of the box.
One of my favourite deals, this StickerPix Print deal is great for those who want to start creating right out of the box. It creates pro-quality, pre-cut stickers and labels from home, plus photo prints and photo cards perfect for gifting this festive season. The Essential Bundle comes with ink cartridges, pre-cut sticker sheets, and photo paper so you can get stuck in creating custom designs.
Looking for a craft machine that saves space? The dinky Joy Xtra™ features a lightweight design (around 6 lbs / 12.5 inches wide) and Print Then Cut support and compatibility. It's perfect for creating full-colour stickers, custom cards, labels, and iron-on projects in small spaces. This bundle includes the machine, materials, tools, and a monthly subscription to Cricut Access.
At 4.5 inches, the Joy 2 is an elite ultra-compact cutting machine that still offers Cricut's impressive power and functionality. It's perfect for small projects like custom cards, simple decals & labels and features inkjet printer compatibility for creating full-colour stickers. The bundle comes with must-have materials and tools, so you can make up to 35 projects right out of the box.¹
Not quite what you're looking for? Check out the best Cricut deals based on your reigon below.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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