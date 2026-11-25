I've tested and reviewed the Liene StickerPix S1, a clever all-in-one sticker printer and cutter that I think beats Cricut's rival, and this Amazon deal makes it even more tempting for anyone making stickers and prints at home. Right now, the comprehensive Liene PixCut S1Inspire Kit is down to $280.19 at Amazon, a 44% saving on the advertised $499.99 price.
I've tried a few sticker-making machines recently, including Cricut's StickerPix, but the Liene PixCut S1 just pips those other machines because it's easier to use, has phone backing templates and costs a little less to run. It's a smart device that prints, laminates and cuts stickers in one go.
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What I like about the PixCut S1 is that it doesn't try to be everything. You design in the Liene app, send your artwork over Bluetooth, and the machine handles the printing and cutting. No fiddling with cutting mats or designs, no setting up a separate printer, and far less messing about than a traditional Cricut workflow.
I found the print quality particularly impressive. It uses 300dpi dye-sublimation printing to produce vibrant, detailed stickers with a protective laminated finish. In my testing, a sheet took around one to two minutes to print and cut, and the batch-printing process was reliable, which makes it a good option if you're producing several designs for gifts, small businesses or craft projects.
This Amazon offer includes the Inspire Kit, with 144 sticker sheets and 36 photo sheets, giving you plenty of material to get started. You can also print standard 4x6-inch photos, so it's not just a sticker-making machine.
I've already said I'd pick the Liene over some of its rivals, and at this price it's an even easier recommendation. Even better, the entire Liene range, including its mobile printer, are on sale at Amazon during Black Friday.
More Liene Black Friday deals
Compact 4x6 Wi-Fi photo printer that uses dye-sublimation to produce vibrant, laminated, fade-resistant prints in about a minute. Prints from iPhone, Android or computer, with app editing tools and ID photo mode.
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Portable 2x3 dye-sublimation printer that turns phone snaps into sticky-backed photo stickers. Features AI styles, one-touch InstaPic shoot-and-print, CCD camera filters and group Bluetooth printing for parties, trips and gatherings.
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Prints, laminates and kiss-cuts custom stickers in about two minutes with AI-guided precision; no cutting mat needed. Starter bundles include 18 sticker sheets, 18 photo sheets and an ink cartridge.
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Portable 2x3 printer producing moisture-resistant, smudge-proof dye-sublimation photo stickers. Multi-device Bluetooth lets friends print together, while the Liene app adds frames, borders, filters and AI background removal. Charges over USB-C.
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Dual-tray Bluetooth printer handles 4x6 photos and 3x3 sticky-backed stickers. Pairs in about 13 seconds, prints in under a minute, and the lamination resists water, scratches and fingerprints. Editing app included.
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Ideal for journals, laptops and scrapbooks, this 2x3 printer makes sticky-backed photo stickers with a protective coating. Use the Liene app for AI portraits; print up to 27 per charge.
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Pocket-sized, inkless ZINK printer making water-resistant, sticky-backed 2x3 photos. Colour or black-and-white printing. Bluetooth pairing, about 30 prints per USB-C charge, plus filters, borders and effects in the Liene app.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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