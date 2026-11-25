I've tested and reviewed the Liene StickerPix S1, a clever all-in-one sticker printer and cutter that I think beats Cricut's rival, and this Amazon deal makes it even more tempting for anyone making stickers and prints at home. Right now, the comprehensive Liene PixCut S1Inspire Kit is down to $280.19 at Amazon, a 44% saving on the advertised $499.99 price.

I've tried a few sticker-making machines recently, including Cricut's StickerPix, but the Liene PixCut S1 just pips those other machines because it's easier to use, has phone backing templates and costs a little less to run. It's a smart device that prints, laminates and cuts stickers in one go.

What I like about the PixCut S1 is that it doesn't try to be everything. You design in the Liene app, send your artwork over Bluetooth, and the machine handles the printing and cutting. No fiddling with cutting mats or designs, no setting up a separate printer, and far less messing about than a traditional Cricut workflow.

I found the print quality particularly impressive. It uses 300dpi dye-sublimation printing to produce vibrant, detailed stickers with a protective laminated finish. In my testing, a sheet took around one to two minutes to print and cut, and the batch-printing process was reliable, which makes it a good option if you're producing several designs for gifts, small businesses or craft projects.

I printed my art onto photostock cards using the Liene PixCut S1. (Image credit: Future)

This Amazon offer includes the Inspire Kit, with 144 sticker sheets and 36 photo sheets, giving you plenty of material to get started. You can also print standard 4x6-inch photos, so it's not just a sticker-making machine.

I've already said I'd pick the Liene over some of its rivals, and at this price it's an even easier recommendation. Even better, the entire Liene range, including its mobile printer, are on sale at Amazon during Black Friday.

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