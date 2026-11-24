I've rounded up the best coffee maker Black Friday deals so far below, but there's one that really stands out. The De'Longhi Rivelia is stylish, versatile, efficient, and it's reduced by 30% from $1,299 to $915 at Amazon.
This is the lowest price on record for this bean-to-cup machine, which our own ecom editor uses on a daily basis. With guided grind and temperature tuning, it's suitable for any kind of bean and roast, whether whole beans or ground, and it can make a wide range of coffee types and milk textures with a single touch. It's also relatively neat and compact for such a complete device, saving counter space compared to bulkier machines.
This is our definite top pick of the Black Friday coffee machines so far, but I've also highlighted a few other options below if you're looking for a simpler or more affordable option.
The best Black Friday coffee maker deals
Our ecom editor is a huge fan of the Rivelia, which stands out for its well-designed integration of a grinder, swappable hoppers and easy-to-use touchscreen for up to 16 customisable recipes and milk frothing settings. It can guide you through dialing in grind size, dose, and temperature based on the bean type and roast, while still also allowing manual adjustments when desired.
The cheapest price is on the beige model, but there are decent discounts on other colours too.
For a more wallet-friendly option, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is a simpler model with physical buttons and a single hopper. You don't have the same versatility for programming custom recipes and milk textures, but it can handle all the usual types of coffee, and the milk system is easy to use.
With its sleek minimalist design, the Casabrews 5418 Pro offers a great price for a simple espresso machine that can bring cafe-style speed to your home or studio. Stainless steel and thermal-ceramic components distribute heat and make it an efficient option for preparing a morning espresso without slowing down your routine and with no need to procrastinate over what type of coffee to make.
If you want both simplicity and options, this is a great-value non-pressurised coffee maker. Espresso is off the menu, but this compact Ninja can make filter coffee, iced coffee and concentrated specialty shots fast and with minimal effort, either with pods or loose grounds. There's a built-in milk frother, and it's good for mugs of up to 24oz. The deal's gone on the Bone mode, but other colours are still reduced.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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