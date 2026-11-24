I've rounded up the best coffee maker Black Friday deals so far below, but there's one that really stands out. The De'Longhi Rivelia is stylish, versatile, efficient, and it's reduced by 30% from $1,299 to $915 at Amazon.

This is the lowest price on record for this bean-to-cup machine, which our own ecom editor uses on a daily basis. With guided grind and temperature tuning, it's suitable for any kind of bean and roast, whether whole beans or ground, and it can make a wide range of coffee types and milk textures with a single touch. It's also relatively neat and compact for such a complete device, saving counter space compared to bulkier machines.

This is our definite top pick of the Black Friday coffee machines so far, but I've also highlighted a few other options below if you're looking for a simpler or more affordable option.

The best Black Friday coffee maker deals

Editor's pick Save $384.91 De'Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine: was $1,299.95 now $915.04 at Amazon Our ecom editor is a huge fan of the Rivelia, which stands out for its well-designed integration of a grinder, swappable hoppers and easy-to-use touchscreen for up to 16 customisable recipes and milk frothing settings. It can guide you through dialing in grind size, dose, and temperature based on the bean type and roast, while still also allowing manual adjustments when desired. The cheapest price is on the beige model, but there are decent discounts on other colours too.

Save $350 De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was $899.95 now $549.95 at Amazon For a more wallet-friendly option, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is a simpler model with physical buttons and a single hopper. You don't have the same versatility for programming custom recipes and milk textures, but it can handle all the usual types of coffee, and the milk system is easy to use.

Great value Save $48 Casabrews 5418 Pro Espresso Machine: was $199.99 now $151.99 at Amazon With its sleek minimalist design, the Casabrews 5418 Pro offers a great price for a simple espresso machine that can bring cafe-style speed to your home or studio. Stainless steel and thermal-ceramic components distribute heat and make it an efficient option for preparing a morning espresso without slowing down your routine and with no need to procrastinate over what type of coffee to make.