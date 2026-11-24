I don't know about you, but when I was at school, I was always jealous of the kids with Parker pens. To me they epitomised luxury, elegance and class – all qualities that I truly embodied as an eight year-old. But alas, my pencil case contained but a simple biro, leaving me no choice but to stare wistfully at the writing implements of my more well-off peers.

But now, as a 35 year-old man, I am finally able to live my dreams. A Parker pen is just about within my means – especially when it's 44% off. Right now, in what seems to be a Black Friday deal that's escaped early, Amazon is selling the Parker IM Fountain Pen for £17.99, down from £31.99. Finished in black lacquer with chrome coated trims, this is a seriously luxurious, elegant and classy pen.

Save 44% Parker IM Fountain Pen: was £31.99 now £17.99 at Amazon The Parker IM is a stylish choice for anyone looking to upgrade their everyday writing kit. Its glossy black lacquer finish and gold trim lend it a premium feel, while the medium stainless steel nib is well suited to everything from jotting down ideas to journalling and making quick sketches.

This isn't the first Parker pen deal we've seen over the last few days. Fancy feeling like 007? James Bond's favourite pen is currently 40% off.