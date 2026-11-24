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50% off Apple TV? Yes please (Image credit: Apple) Hi guys, staff writer Natalie here to bring you the latest Apple deals. Whether you're after a new phone, a swanky new MacBook or even just some humble accessories, consider this your one stop shop for Black Friday steals. While it's tempting to plunge headfirst into tech deals, some of the best offers are the more unexpected. You can currently get a juicy 50% off of Apple TV – the first six months is $6.99, and then $14.99 thereafter... but remember you can always cancel after the deal runs dry (I won't tell).

Apple Magic keyboard (Image credit: Future) Its standout battery life, instant pairing with any Apple device and comfortable typing experience make the Apple Magic Keyboard a great choice for anyone using Apple devices. It's currently $109 at Amazon, reduced from the RRP of $169.

Apple accessories are on sale! First up, the Magic Mouse (Image credit: Iswanto Arif via Unsplash) Get the Apple Magic Mouse with 24% off, now $59.99 at Amazon. Though we think this mouse features Apple's biggest ever design crime (the charging port is on the bottom... just... why?), it's a capable, sleek mouse with multi touch, which makes it a doozy to use.

The iPhone Duo, of course, is not reduced (Image credit: Future) I've been dabbling with fold phones recently, so I was genuinely excited to see Apple throw its hat in the ring with the iPhone Duo, collectively Creative Bloq's favourite Apple design in ages! Now, unfortunately there's no current deal on the $1,999 fold phone, but if that changes we'll be the first to report on it... though if I'm being honest, I think it's a little too soon.

Fun AirPods concept (Image credit: Apple) OK, you're obviously here for the Apple deals on existing Apple products, but I invite you to play a game of What If? with me. Specifically, what if these awesome-looking nostalgic AirPods actually existed?! Aesthetically inspired by the iconic iMac G3, they recall a time when Apple was innovative and a whole hell of fun, as our article details, I dare Apple to make this delightful AirPods design a reality. Of course, if you want to stay in the here and now, I advise you check out this deal on the AirPods Pro 3, down from £219 to £165 over at Amazon.

Mac mini is down £130 (Image credit: Apple) We're big fans of the Mac mini, which gives MacBook Air-level performance in a handy mini computer you can carry around with you. Handy for designers pitching at multiple locations. The Mac mini is down to £759 from £899 at Amazon.

A clarification on the MacBook Neo deal (Image credit: Apple) More on that MacBook Neo deal... The MacBook Neo made sense to me when it first came out in March this year. A $599 / £699 laptop aimed at students ($499 / £699 with student discount) that did everything that a student would need – and looked good in the process.



But then the summer price hikes came about, and you were looking at $100/£100 more on all iterations.



Unfortunately this extra cost hasn’t been totally squashed with Black Friday discounts, and the best current deal I can find takes £20 off, down to £649. Buy MacBook Neo for £649 at Amazon

The best laptop for graphic design has $250 off (Image credit: Apple) Buy MacBook Air M5 for $1,049 at Amazon The laptop at the top of our laptop for graphic design guide is the MacBook Air M5. This is on sale with $250 off at the moment. This isn't an unusual discount during a sales event, but it's still a good opportunity to buy one at a reduction if you were going to buy one.

Best kit choices for a digital artist (Image credit: Glen Southern) You'll want to buy Apple products for a bunch of reasons. Whether it's an iPad for drawing, a laptop for graphic design or something else, your creative discipline will determine the device you should be looking for. If you're a digital artist I recommend this iPad Air deal, which knocks $100 off the price of the M4 model. It's now $649, reduced from $749 at Amazon. And the Pencil Pro is $99 at Amazon, reduced from $129.

Find MacBook deals at BH Photo Some of the best deals at the moment on MacBooks are at BH Photo. There's a range of models on sale with hundreds of dollars savings. Shop MacBook deals at BH Photo

Shop around It isn't only Amazon that has decent offers, but Amazon often does have the lowest prices. But there are other retailers that do good prices over Black Friday. We will be on top of checking the different places for you so you don't need to spend time looking.

Get $50/£50 off MacBook Neo The MacBook Neo punches above its advertising. It was built as a sort of souped up ChromeBook alternative but tests have shown that it can do more than you'd imagine. It'll never be a serious creative option but it's ideal for a casual user – and it's more affordable than Apple's other laptops. Shop MacBook Neo at Amazon

Apple chips – what do they mean? (Image credit: Apple) Apple started out using Intel's chips, but began making its own in 2020. The naming convention is pretty simple – the chips are numbered, in order, and the number is precluded by an 'M'. So 2020 saw the M1 chip, and we're now at the M5. There have been significant jumps in performance since then, but that doesn't mean everyone needs the latest chip. You may well find the level of power you're looking for in an older model – I'm still using the M2 MacBook Air, for example, and it's plenty powerful enough for everything I use it for. Of course, if you're willing to buy an older model then you'll save money. You can even go for a refurbished older MacBook from a site like BackMarket. Even Amazon and the other big retailers fully refurbish tech and sell them with a warranty. Here's our guide to buying refurbished tech, and what to look out for.

Apple MacBook explainer: which one should you choose? (Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden) So, as we know, Apple make a range of laptops suitable for all different types of users. If you're not in the know with the laptop models, here's an explainer. The MacBook Air MacBook Air is Apple's super slim, light and powerful option. Every iteration gets supercharged, and it becomes harder to choose between the Air and the Pro each year. The Air works best for light to medium creative workflows - photo and light video editing and graphic design works perfectly on the Air. It's also a bit cheaper than the Pro. Read our MacBook Air M5 review. The MacBook Pro This is the beast that works best for heavy users – think 3D workflows and heavy video editing tasks. Obviously it comes in a multitude of iterations, with the top level of power serving creative professionals working on intensive projects. See our MacBook Pro M4 review. MacBook Neo MacBook Neo is the newest laptop on the block. Built to rival a Chromebook, it's best for casual users who want a laptop that can manage the basics. It can still deal with some very light creative tasks. See our MacBook Neo review. You'll find deals on all these laptops this week.

AirPods Pro 3 for under $150 Hiya! It's Georgia here, editor of CB and – as someone who is firmly trapped in the Apple ecosystem – I've got all the knowledge you need to help you make a firm decision on the purchases you make this week. So far, my standout deal is on the AirPods Pro 3. I use these earbuds everyday, and I have been impressed by the sound quality, fit and the amazing noise cancellation. I can't believe that these have dropped under $150 from $149 at Amazon. The deal isn't quite so good in the UK, but it is £165.99, which is still a decent discount down from the RRP of £250. Shop AirPods Pro 3 at Amazon (Image credit: Future)

AirPods Max 2 deal alert! (Image credit: Jon Stapley) Unfortunately, one Apple product you won't see me recommend – no matter how good the deal – is the AirPods Max. As we detailed in our review, entitled, Obviously good, near-impossible to recommend, both generations of the Max are problematic for several reasons, and it's all totally avoidable. The main issue, though it's certainly not the only one, is the price. At £500, with fierce competition cheaper, it's just a really hard sell. The tuning isn't so amazing to justify the price, and then you've got the 386g weight, the lack of EQ, and that very, very strange nappy/bra 'case'. Oh, and there's no off and on switch. And this has been the case since its 2020 launch! Honestly, I would go for the deal on the AirPods Pro instead. At £189, down from £219 over at John Lewis, it's a far better audio option.

iPhone Air gets a surprise deal (Image credit: Future) Bringing some clarity to a 'deal' on the iPhone Air that I've seen doing the rounds. I've seen some sites calling the current price of £799 on the 256GB iPhone Air the latest discount. But it's not. Although the Air went on sale at £999 back in September 2025, earlier this year it settled at its new £799 price pretty much everywhere, largely due to push back from Apple fans at the slightly outrageous price tag. Don't get me wrong – we love the design of the iPhone Air. But we also want to be as transparent as possible with Creative Bloq readers. This is a good phone, but its £799 price is not a Black Friday deal. We'll tell you as soon as it gets one.

50% off Apple TV (Image credit: Apple) Possibly an Apple deal that will get overlooked this Black Friday is the current 50% off Apple TV. The deal is you pay $6.99 for the first six months, and then $14.99 thereafter... or you could always cancel. It's one of those deals that will be completely dependant on what shows they've currently got on their roster. For me, Slow Horses may be the deciding factor!

Small Apple Watch SE3 saving (Image credit: Apple) It's confession time: I don't really get the Apple Watch. Never have. I've tried to use one on several occasions. But it always ended up slipping off my wrist and sitting patiently in a draw, waiting my next seasonal exploration into health-based activities. But I hear that people – fitter, happier, more productive people than I – love them, and I know a good deal when I see it. You can get the Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 44mm over at Amazon for £223, down from £249.

Save £40 on the classic iPad (Image credit: Apple) It might not be the most popular view at my work, but... why do most people buy the iPad Pro?! Yes, it's an incredibly powerful tablet that can be integrated into a video editing workflow... but how many of you reading this are video editors? And how many of those are realistically going to spend over a grand to bring a little bit of portability to your set up, when laptops exist?! For the vast majority of users – including creative professionals – I think the iPad Air, and even the classic iPad in some circumstances, will do the job just fine. Which is just as well, as they are noticeably cheaper than the Pro. I've used them all extensively, and for me the classic iPad does what a good tablet should do, and then some. I'd pick up the Air if you wanted to take your mobile gaming a little more serious, or if you're venturing into photo editing and film watching... but really the entry level iPad does all of that just fine. Right now you can buy the classic 11-inch iPad down from £429 to £399 over at Amazon.

There's still life in the AIrPods Pro 2 (Image credit: Future) I've recently been immersed in the old school world of high end audio – especially wired earphones and headphones. And there's an uncomfortable truth that many in the hobby don't want to admit – Bluetooth audio can be just as good! Of course, it's often not, because most commercial earphones are tuned with insane amounts of bass and treble (a V-shape tuning), missing those finer details in the midrange that audiophiles love so much. But now and again there's a wireless set that really jumps out. In audiophile circles, that set is the Apple AirPods Pro 2. Because they have been superseded by the third iteration, you'll only find them sold as renewed models, but I would recommend anyone who is even slightly serious about audio to seek a pair out before they disappear altogether. You can get a pair of the AirPods Pro 2 for £137.89 over at Amazon.

The MacBook Air gets a £150 price cut! (Image credit: Apple) 2020 retro laptops are good and well, but if you're looking for an up to date option, I think the M5 MacBook Air is pretty unbeatable, for most users. It's the MacBook that I moved onto from the M1, and the bump up in speed is pretty noticeable. As with my M1, I went for a 13-inch model, as that's the perfect size for taking it to and from work in my bag. The screen is also a standout feature, and at 500 nits brightness, it's what I need to do the odd bit of photo editing, whether in a dark room or out in a bright cafe. Right now it's down from £1,299 to £1,149 over at Amazon.