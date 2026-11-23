Get notified of updates

Beren mentioned earlier that the new TLOZ 40th Anniversary Switch 2 console was tricky to get, but our writer managed to secure a preorder in the nick of time and gave us this gorgeous unboxing video to show off just how regal the edition really is. It looks like a relic taken straight from Hyrule 😍 A post shared by Creative Bloq (@creativebloqofficial)

What is a live blog?? (Image credit: Future) If you're reading this blog on a Monday morning, we assume you're pretty eager to snag a Black Friday deal, right? Well, you've come to the perfect place. The entire point of this "live" blog is to let us do all of the hard work for you and take the stress out of deal hunting for Nintendo games, consoles, and accessories. We know from experience that Black Friday deals don't stick around for long, and the same deal will often come and go depending on fluctuating stock levels. That's why a live blog offers the perfect way for us to let you know what deals are active at the time of reading, and which ones are genuinely worth your hard-earned cash ( you can't always trust Amazon).

(Image credit: Nintendo) Another word on refurb – I've just seem the Geek Squad Refurbished Good - Switch Lite 32GB Console is going for $179.99 (down from $229.99) over at Best Buy. $50 is nothing to be sniffed at!

(Image credit: Nintendo / YouTube) Have you played Pokémon Pokopia? The adorable cosy life sim is the perfect way to unwind after a long day – think Animal Crossing with more adventure and less debt. If you haven't tried it, you can bag it for £57.95 at Amazon for Black Friday. Admittedly, it's only a £2 saving, but it's better than nothing at all (and worth it for the cute pocket monster pals you'll encounter).

(Image credit: Nintendo) To carry on with the refurbished angle... If cost is the number one consideration for you, there are actually plenty of refurbished consoles on major retail sites, including Walmart and Amazon. These have been thoroughly restored to like-new quality, and often come with warranties. For example, there is a refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED on Amazon right now, at $279 . In the UK? Here is one for £269 , also at Amazon. If you’d like to know more about what to look out for when buying r efurbished products, see our guide which tells you everything you need to know to make a decision.

Time was, no one working at Creative Bloq would mention refurbished or renewed tech, because why promote secondhand when brand new isn't that much more expensive. But times have changed, so we've pivoted in recent months to looking at refurbished deals from reputable retailers. And you don't get more reputable than Amazon. And at the risk of undermining my last post, the best renewed Switch deal on Amazon right now is this bargain on the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition OLED console, down from £359 to £249.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Everyone has been going bananas lately for the new special edition Zelda Nintendo Switch 2. While that is now difficult to get, if you’re a Zelda fan and not bothered about getting the newest model, you could go for this deal on the Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED. It’s reduced from $429 to $399 at Best Buy . Note: this is a beautiful Zelda-style console, and does not include the game. If you’re not sure which console to get, you can check out our Nintendo Switch 2 vs Switch OLED explainer post. While the Switch 2 is the newer console and has upgraded specs, it doesn’t have an OLED screen so there is some benefit to getting the older model – especially if cost is a big factor for you as there are often cheaper deals on the OLED.

I just want to talk more about that Switch 2 and Mario Kart bundle deal... The bundle is $499.99, down from $549.99, and it's actually an official Nintendo Black Friday 2026 deal which runs until December 5. That basically confirms my thoughts that we might not see better than this, especially if they're setting the deal for that length of time. Because the standalone Switch 2 costs $499.99 following September's price hike, this bundle effectively gives you an $79.99 digital game and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. That's a total savings of roughly $88 compared to buying everything separately... worth thinking about :)

(Image credit: Nintendo) Early start in the US? Well, I'll keep this short as I know you need your coffee first thing... You can get $50 off Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle at Amazon, reduced to $499. That might not sound like loads off, but it is nonetheless the best deal on the most popular console and game, and it takes the price to under the pre-September inflated price... if you follow?! Basically, it's a good deal, and I think this will be the one to beat this Black Friday.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Whether or not many more standalone console deals come up, Black Friday is always a good time to stock up on bundles, games and accessories. Again in the UK, a particularly good bundle discount is this Switch 2 Console + EA SPORTS FC™ 27 at Very, down from £474.99 to £417.99. This is quite a discount, almost covering the whole cost of the game. Loads of games get bundled up with consoles, with big name titles like Zelda and Mario, but the discount isn’t always as good as the one above. For example, Mario Part is bundled with the Switch 2 console at Very, but the reduction is less – it’s just £24 less than the RRP at £451.99.

(Image credit: CML Image) A moment of Real Talk: Not all deals are worth taking advantage of! Amazon in particular can be a tricksy devil, and is known to inflate the original price to make the sale price look better. Not to worry – we’ll tell you when a console, game or accessory is or isn’t worth your bother. As I've said, console deals aren’t that easy to come by but there is one right now on Switch 2, which is pretty surprising at this stage. If you’re in the UK and looking for a Switch 2 console, there is a discount at JoyBuy – reduced by 7% from £419.99 to £389.00. And this is currently the best UK deal on this console. Stand by as I look for more offers to get excited about.

(Image credit: Future) For those of you who have been keeping an eye on Switch 2 console prices since its launch earlier this year, you'll have noticed that they've not enjoyed the customary steady decline. In fact, there was a massive price increase in September! But why? Well, you can blame hungry AI data centers! Tech giants spent 2026 gobbling up the global supply of memory chips, triggering a RAM shortage that sent component costs skyrocketing. Add in messy international hardware tariffs (I wonder who was responsible for those?!), and Nintendo’s profit margins suddenly started looking dangerously thin. Rather than lose money on every console sold, Nintendo had to hike the price of all things Switch. But they're not alone. It's an approach other tech giants, like Sony and Apple, also took. Bottom line – there will probably be Switch deals this Black Friday, but they might be beating September prices, not the original release prices!