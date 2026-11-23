Designing a sub-brand is hard enough. Designing three at once, each serving a different audience, takes the challenge to another level.

For Pets, HOW+HOW tackled the brief by creating a cohesive brand ecosystem that both unites and distinguishes the brands. Each member of the family stands on its own while clearly remaining part of the larger story. The agency's founder, CEO and creative director Cath How tells us how they approached the task.

Pets is best known for its Pets at Home retail stores, of which there are around 450 in the UK, but it also has around 400 veterinary practices, 300 grooming salons, and it's expanded into into insurance, charity initiatives and a children’s club. HOW+HOW had the task of revamping the brand identities for the Pets Insurance, Pets Foundation and Pet Pals sub brands.

One of the biggest challenges was going to be avoiding the trap that many brand ecosystems fall into: consistency becoming sameness. The objective was to create a characterful and flexible system of brands that share common DNA but don't feel like copies. Each one would need specific creative treatments tailored to their audience.

"We treated Pets as a brand family rather than one masterbrand repeated three times," Cat says. "Each sub-brand needed a clear role, personality and reason to exist, while still feeling unmistakably part of Pets. The test was whether each could stand confidently on its own, but still lead people back to the same place.

"Consistency had to come from shared principles rather than identical outputs. We created a flexible system with common connective cues, but gave each sub-brand room to express its own tone and character. The aim was to make the family feel related, not repetitive."

Three distinct personalities run from the sub-brands' naming to their visual and verbal identities, illustration, web design and campaign developments. Pets Insurance (above) needed a bold, energetic positioning to stand out in a crowded category, but it also needed to be clear, reassuring and to strike an empathetic verbal tone given that it's a brand that's put to the test during difficult moments for its customers.

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Meanwhile, Pet Pals, the kids' club, becomes a fully realised vibrant illustrated universe, populated by a cast of animal characters that wouldn't look out of place in a TV animation (see below). This creates a host of storytelling opportunities and extends into merchandising and wider brand experiences, taking the opportunity to deepen emotional engagement with audiences already invested in their pets.

"Pets already has a naturally warm, emotional relationship with its audiences, so there was a real opportunity to build a world people could feel part of," Cat says. "Characters give each part of the family a memorable personality, while merchandising makes the brand tangible and more participatory. It needed to feel like more than a visual identity. A world with room to grow."

Finally, Pets Foundation gets a more emotionally driven treatment, focused on helping both animals and people. Motion graphic pieces, which Cat calls ‘zoomies’, inject added dynamism to its brand.

Underpinning all of the creative decisions was a close examination of customer behaviour. Rather than organising the architecture around internal business structures, How+How focused on how pet owners actually move through the ecosystem.

"People don't experience petcare in neat internal categories," Cat points out. "They move between buying products, seeking advice, booking a vet appointment, arranging insurance and looking for support. The ecosystem needed to reflect those real-life journeys, making the different services feel connected and easy to navigate."

An emphasis on growth and long-term flexibility is evident across the whole system, which was designed to be capable of accommodating future expansion while maintaining recognisability.

But how do you measure the success of a project like this? Cath believes that involves more than visual recognition alone.

"Recognition is only the starting point. We would also look at whether people understand the role of each sub-brand, can move easily between different services, and feel a stronger sense of connection with Pets as a whole. Engagement, audience sentiment, cross-brand consideration and commercial performance will all be important measures over time."

In an increasingly fragmented brand landscape, the Pets project offers a reminder that successful brand architecture isn't simply about visual consistency. It's about creating systems that help audiences understand relationships between products and services while giving each expression enough personality to earn attention in its own right.