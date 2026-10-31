As part of its 40th anniversary, Dolmio has revived its iconic puppet family. After a 10-year hiatus, the reintroduction of these familiar faces is both a return to tactile branding and a welcome nostalgia trip for fans.

Starring in some of the best adverts of the 2000s, the Dolmio family carries quite the legacy for the brand. In a world of social-first branding and AI slop advertising, Dolmio's return to form is an ingenious response to audiences that are growing increasingly hungry for human-led design.

To understand more about the Dolmio family's grand return, I caught up with Kyle Whybrow, ECD at Elmwood London, to understand the value of nostalgia and the art of reviving brand heritage.

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(Image credit: Dolmio/Elmwood)

What was the origin of the Dolmio puppets? The Dolmio brand and family were both born in Australia. Dolmio started life as a single bolognese sauce in a glass jar, and its success saw it grow into an established brand reaching wider markets, including the UK. Papa and Mama were originally cast as actors, then reimagined as handcrafted puppet characters in 2003, with the wider family joining them: Sophia, Carlo, Nina and Nico. The idea behind them was simple and very human: the noisy, loving chaos of a family sitting down to eat together. In the UK, ‘When’s your Dolmio Day?’ turned a jar of sauce into a family ritual. They weren’t mascots bolted onto a product. They were the brand’s personality, given a face.

(Image credit: Dolmio/Elmwood)

How have they evolved since their debut? The puppets have grown up with the families watching them. The originals were definitely of their time, but our job wasn’t to replace them. It was to bring them into a modern family home, fit for today’s audience. We gave each character clear principles, behaviours and visual codes, so each one has a distinct, contemporary personality. Then we built them into Dolmio’s wider identity, the red dot system, with real intent, so the family feels native to the brand’s graphic language rather than placed on top of it. That system is consistent but flexible. One character can pop up inside the red dot, or the whole family can take the stage, whether that’s talking about the jar or sharing the moment over a bowl of pasta or a lasagne. That flexibility is what lets them stay culturally aware and show up in the moments that matter today. In the past they lived in a 30-second spot. Now they move between culture, content and commerce.

(Image credit: Dolmio/Elmwood)

How did you preserve the puppets’ identity while still making the brand feel fresh? With respect, and a fine-tuned difference. We started by asking what made each character unmistakable, then amplified those details rather than diluting them. The silhouettes, the expressions and the family dynamic all stayed. Then we went deep on craft.

Nostalgia is a double-edged sword Kyle Whybrow

Every detail was considered and balanced: the subtle nuances in their features that feel familiar yet new, the clothing, the choice of material, the texture of their skin and hair, right down to the micro facial expressions and the wrinkles under the eyes. We took learnings from the great puppet and animation houses, because those tiny movements are what make a character feel alive and let people connect with them.

It was all about respecting where they came from while making them feel right for a modern audience. The red dot and the family make each other stronger: one gives instant recognition, the other gives people something to love. Fresh doesn’t have to mean new. Sometimes it just means sharper.

(Image credit: Dolmio/Elmwood)

What creative challenges did you face during the project? Nostalgia is a double-edged sword. Change too little, and you’re running a tribute act. Change too much, and you break the bond people have with these characters. The other challenge was range and versatility across paid, shared, earned and owned. The same family had to deliver an emotional moment on TV, a shareable piece of culturally relevant content on social, and a clear reason to buy at the shelf. That meant building a proper system of rules, not one-off executions. Working closely with T&P was crucial here, so the family showed up consistently, whatever the channel or moment in the year.

What element of the project are you most proud of? Honestly, the invisible work. Anyone can bring back a much-loved character for a nostalgic moment. Building the principles, behaviours and codes that let a whole family perform consistently across every touchpoint is much harder. I’m proud that each character feels truly distinct, yet they all clearly belong to Dolmio. And I love that they work as ambassadors as well as entertainers: they inspire people on social and still help convert them at the shelf. That’s design doing a commercial job as well as an emotional one.

(Image credit: Dolmio/Elmwood)

With the rise of AI slop, do you think audiences are hungry for more analogue creativity in advertising? I think audiences are hungry for craft and intent, and they can tell when it’s missing. The original Dolmio family were handmade puppets, and that tactile quality is a big part of why people love them.

You can’t buy decades of memory, but if you have it, it’s one of the most powerful distinctive assets a brand can own. Kyle Whybrow

For the 40th, the family was rebuilt digitally, so we held every frame to the standard of the handmade originals. That’s why I don’t see it as analogue versus technology. Unreal Engine, motion capture, or the Puppetiser in Australia that lets families ‘puppetise’ themselves are brilliant when they serve the idea. Slop happens when the tool becomes the idea.

Why is nostalgia so valuable in branding? Because it’s earned. You can’t buy decades of memory, but if you have it, it’s one of the most powerful distinctive assets a brand can own. Nostalgia gives you instant recognition and connection, and it gives you permission to be playful. The trap is treating it as a rerun. Nostalgia works hardest when it bridges generations: parents who grew up with the Dolmio family get a smile of recognition, and their kids meet the characters for the first time and find them relevant now. It travels across markets too, because a family sitting down to eat needs no translation. That’s when nostalgia stops looking backwards and starts building the future. Discover more about Elmwood.