Tech brand Nothing has a rare upper hand that few of its rivals can claim – it is, I dare say, pretty cool. Already, the words 'brand' and 'cool' together irk me a bit; it feels antithetical to say a company trying to sell you things could ever truly be 'cool', but somehow Nothing has carved an identity that feels real, and I've been sucked right in.

From its trend-defying product design to its slick campaigns, Nothing oozes style in an effortless way that many brands will spend an eternity trying to capture. Sometimes it's not about competing for the best adverts or the swankiest product launches, but building something authentic.

(Image credit: Nothing / Aidan Zamiri)

Nothing has been on my radar for a while, particularly after it employed 365 party girl Charli XCX to promote its Headphone model. Nothing came out swinging, announcing Charli as its first Global Brand Ambassador, marking a distinct finger on the pulse of pop culture. With a Midas touch for all things cool, getting the BRAT composer to be the face of its brand was an instant boost in social clout.

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But Nothing doesn't just embrace this party lifestyle as a fleeting trend. The return of its Club Nothing (R) initiative sees the brand support grassroots music scenes, underground parties, and alternative sound experiences with a $40,000 grant. This year's winners, Black Bass Collective, Oroko Radio, Whorechata and Signal, represent a diverse array of independent music culture, providing a much-needed boost for the struggling and uncertain status of the live music scene.

(Image credit: Nothing)

In short, Nothing's 'cool' image isn't just performative; it's productive. Often, brand philanthropy can come across as virtue signalling, but Nothing knows its place in culture and is actively helping to improve the industry that supports it. Being cool is much more than getting the latest trending celeb to rep your tech – it's about living and breathing community.

For more Nothing news, check out why Nothing designs its phones “like logos” or take a look at why the Nothing Phone (4b) makes no sense, but we still love it.