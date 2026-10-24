6 niche horror posters that are sharper than the originals

Halloween is approaching, which means it's officially scary movie season. But while there are endless stunning horror movie posters out there, sometimes the best aren't necessarily the official designs.

I'm here to argue that variant designs and fan posters are where it's at if you're looking for elite horror movie poster design. Among the recent sludge of formulaic black-and-red horror flick designs, consider these stunning designs your official spooky season palette cleanser.

01. An American Werewolf in London

(Image credit: Grzegorz Domaradzki)

Created by graphic designer and illustrator Grzegorz Domaradzki (a.k.a. Gabz), this Japanese variant poster for 'An American Werewolf in London' puts a dramatic spin on the minimalist original. Created in 2021, the intricate design is based on a pencil drawing and remastered in Adobe Photoshop. With ferocious illustration in spine-chilling detail, it's a prime example of how straying from minimalist design can bring a film to life.

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02. Dracula

(Image credit: Hammer/Robert Sammelin)

A contemporary take on Terence Fisher's 1958 Dracula, this limited edition poster is a wonderful homage to Hammer's most iconic release. Created by legendary Swedish illustrator Robert Sammelin, the design captures the terror of the horror classic with bold freehand linework and hazy visuals that blur the line between dreams and nightmares.

03. The Shining

(Image credit: Inkcandy)

Created as part of a limited edition run of custom hand-pulled silkscreen prints, this minimalist take on The Shining's iconic poster demonstrates how Kubrick's iconic cinematography has stood the test of time. Created by Inkcandy, the poster series is inspired by the 'Italian shot', taking its name from Sergio Leone's Italian-Western films – a cinematic trope featuring extreme close-ups of the eyes.

04. Pearl

(Image credit: A24/Yuko Higuchi)

Commissioned by Pearl's Japanese distributor, Happinet Phantom Studios, this stunning poster created by Japanese artist Yuko Higuchi puts a soft, folk art spin on the film. Known for her surreal paintings and dreamlike illustrations, this gentle take on Pearl is a beautiful contrast to the film's violent horror.

05. Talk to Me

(Image credit: Matt Ryan Tobin)

Created by award-winning and published Illustrator Matt Ryan Tobin, this stunning illustrated poster for A24's Talk to Me pairs claustrophobic visuals with a stripped-back palette to create a wonderfully stylised design. The design earned high praise, seeing Tobin awarded a 2024 SILVER Clio.

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06. Alien

(Image credit: Dom Bittner)

This alternative poster for Ridley Scott's 1979 Alien is a beautifully frightening take on the iconic original design. Created by movie poster artist Dom Bittner, the hand-painted poster brings a whimsical quality to the classic horror – a wonderful contrast to the minimalist design of the franchise's posters.