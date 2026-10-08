The teaser trailer for Nathan Fielder's documentary You Can See Everything recently caused a stir for its strange depiction of notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes. Now the unblinking eeriness has been distilled into a poster, and they've doubled down on the weird.

More in line with the best horror film posters, the new You Can See Everything poster has all the makings of a spine-chilling scare fest, with suffocating visuals and minimalist design. Bold and frighteningly captivating, I find it impossible to look away, despite how much I want to.

(Image credit: A24)

The poster stars the documentary's subject, Elizabeth Holmes, in a claustrophobia-inducing close-up. Spotlighting only half her face, the design forces our gaze to Holmes' almost inhumanly bright blue eye, which appears almost strained in its wideness. Her half-concealed smile only adds to the poster's quasi-uncanny feel, creating palpable discomfort.

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In the background, the blurred image of a straight-faced Fielder adds extra tension, while minimalist sans serif font bears the film's title. Slightly cut off on the sides, the title reinforces the subtly suffocating effect, making for a wildly disconcerting design.

"The reflection in the eye is doing more acting than most lead performances this year," one X user wrote in response to the strange poster. "You could tell me this was a horror movie and I'd believe you," another added.

For more poster design, take a look at the new Clayface poster that gets creepier the more you look at it, or check out why horror movie poster design has a problem.