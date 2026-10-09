The Other Mommy's crying billboard gets creepier over time
It's a slow-burn spooktacular.
Earlier this year, the trailer for Rob Savage's Other Mommy caught the attention of horror fans for its delightfully eerie trailer. With the film now hitting movie theatres, the campaign has stepped things up a notch with a brand new immersive billboard.
Recently, billboard ads have stepped up, ditching static design and quite literally thinking outside the box. Unnerving and eye-catching in equal measure, the new Other Mommy billboard proves that breaking convention can have a huge impact.
The new billboard seems pretty unassuming at first. Featuring a picture of lead actress Jessica Chastain alongside the film's bold logo, it could easily be seen as just another static design. But give it time, and slowly it begins to come to life.
As people pass by, a single tear begins to drip from her eye, turning her creepy, waxen-faced smile into a far more foreboding image. The design shines in time-lapse, where you can see the slow yet eerie progression of the billboard.
A crying billboard for a horror movie is marketing genius," one X user wrote, adding "nightmares free of charge." Another chimed in, "That billboard is creepy as hell. Horror fans are eating good!" while another added, "That’s the coolest thing ever omg."
For more creepy design inspiration, check out the Other Mommy poster or take a look at the terrifying new You Can See Everything poster.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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