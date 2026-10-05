Woah, Street Fighter's new billboard is almost too convincing
"Who's gonna pay for the damage?"
A new billboard for the upcoming Street Fighter movie has caused a stir in LA thanks to its traffic-stopping design. Having seemingly fallen victim to Ryu's hadouken destruction, the immersive billboard blurs the lines between reality and fiction.
Equal parts ingenious and wonderfully silly, the new Street Fighter ad breaks the conventions of typical billboard ads, not just thinking outside the box, but destroying it entirely. A delight for fans and an eye-catching marvel for passers-by, the design is a prime example of how billboard advertising has recently levelled up.
Looming over the streets of LA, the dramatic billboard ad features an image of Street Fighter's iconic protagonist, Ryu, performing his legendary hadouken move. The force of his attack has seemingly obliterated the ad, with torn paper details and a trio of construction workers hanging on for dear life, marking its destruction.
"I thought the people were real at first," one X user commented. "Sheesh, who's gonna pay for the damage?" another joked, while one fan added, "Love this creativity! More."
This immersive billboard advertising style has been growing in popularity in the last few years, proving that plain ol' ads just aren't enough. With creative digital ads dominating our screens, the world of OOH advertising has been forced to step up, giving us amazing campaigns like Dreamies' cat invasion or Final Destination's terrifyingly real ad destruction.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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