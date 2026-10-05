Woah, Street Fighter's new billboard is almost too convincing

A new billboard for the upcoming Street Fighter movie has caused a stir in LA thanks to its traffic-stopping design. Having seemingly fallen victim to Ryu's hadouken destruction, the immersive billboard blurs the lines between reality and fiction.

Equal parts ingenious and wonderfully silly, the new Street Fighter ad breaks the conventions of typical billboard ads, not just thinking outside the box, but destroying it entirely. A delight for fans and an eye-catching marvel for passers-by, the design is a prime example of how billboard advertising has recently levelled up.

More new work I did for #streetfighter https://t.co/SsqjxPy15BSeptember 29, 2026

Looming over the streets of LA, the dramatic billboard ad features an image of Street Fighter's iconic protagonist, Ryu, performing his legendary hadouken move. The force of his attack has seemingly obliterated the ad, with torn paper details and a trio of construction workers hanging on for dear life, marking its destruction.

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"I thought the people were real at first," one X user commented. "Sheesh, who's gonna pay for the damage?" another joked, while one fan added, "Love this creativity! More."

Street Fighter | New Trailer (2026 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

This immersive billboard advertising style has been growing in popularity in the last few years, proving that plain ol' ads just aren't enough. With creative digital ads dominating our screens, the world of OOH advertising has been forced to step up, giving us amazing campaigns like Dreamies' cat invasion or Final Destination's terrifyingly real ad destruction.