Prince George made the headlines recently by displaying his artistic flair. The second in line to the throne impressed readers of Country Life magazine last week, when his colour pencil drawing of a kingfisher appeared in a special issue guest edited by his father, the Prince of Wales.

Shortly afterwards, the drawing went viral and amazed audiences on social media as well. It’s not hard to see why. The bird, which is playfully perched on a little branch and looking away from the viewer, demonstrates a level of craft you might not expect to come from the hands of a 12-year-old.

If you wish you could draw this well, and you’ve exhausted all of our how to draw tutorials, you might be in luck. Because shrewd online detectives may have figured out the secret behind the Prince’s handiwork.

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(Image credit: Kensington Palace / Press Association)

Upon being shared on the likes of X and Instagram, people couldn’t believe how good the drawing was. Some commenters pointed out that he may have inherited his artistic talent from his family. After all, Prince George’s grandfather, King Charles, is an avid watercolour painter, and his parents both studied art at A-level. Catherine even studied history of art while at university.

The internet being what it is though, it wasn’t long until jealous users credited the drawing’s success to the amount of time and extra tuition the Prince surely enjoyed. However it seems he may have simply followed an easily accessible online course.

In amongst the comments, it soon became apparent that Prince George’s drawing bears more than a passing resemblance to the kingfisher featured in Matt Fussell’s course titled 3 Little Birds. And while no official confirmation has been made at the time of writing, everything from the pose to the positioning on the branch appears to be very similar.

This isn’t to take away from the Prince’s drawing. His picture still showcases a great level of skill and a keen understanding of the materials. In this case, if he followed the tutorial to the letter, Prince George used wax-based Prismacolor Premier Pencils on smooth Bristol paper. Both of which can be easily picked up from most local art supply shops.

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If anything, it should be an encouragement to aspiring artists. With the help of one course, which can be enjoyed as either videos or step-by-step written instructions, you too can start layering your colours and creating your own beautiful bird illustrations (see our how to draw a bird tutorial, for example).

According to the course outline on his website, Matt’s instructions make the drawing process easy by breaking everything down into simple lessons. These cover everything from the proportions to colour transitions, as well as texture and highlights. Follow the course through to the end, and you’ll also learn how to draw a blue jay with oil-based polychroma pencils by Faber Castell, and a hummingbird with wax-based luminance coloured-pencils from Caran D’Ache.

On top of helping you draw like Prince George, these are also useful skills that can be carried over into future studies. And if you’re not happy with your results, Matt even offers a 30 day money back guarantee on his $57 course.