The Black Friday sales have begun, making now the best time of the year to get the subscription to creative software that you've been putting off all year. For anyone wanting to upgrade their video editing and photo editing game, there's 33% off the Cyberlink Director Suite.
The Director Suite includes Cyberlink's three flagship programs: PowerDirector 365 for video editing, PhotoDirector for photo editing and AudioDirector for sound. The three apps are packed with AI-driven features to speed up workflows, and they work as an integrated creative ecosystem that's particularly good for beginner content creators and hobbyists since its much cheaper than alternatives like Adobe's Creative Cloud.
For savings on hardware, see our roundup of the best iPad Black Friday deals and MacBook Black Friday offers.
33% off an annual subscription for the first year
CyberLink's Director Suite is a more affordable alternative to Adobe's Creative Cloud package. It doesn't include as many programs and services, but it covers everything that most content creators need: namely video editing, photo editing and audio mixing through three integrated apps: PowerDirector, PhotoDirector and AudioDirector.
31% off annual subscription for one year
If you only want video editing, there's no need to pay for the whole Director package. A subscription to PowerDirector 365 alone now costs just $54.99 for the first year in Cyberlink's Black Friday sale. This includes all the same access to generative AI video editing tools.
CyberLink's Director Suite includes PowerDirector 365, which has long been our top pick for beginners in our guide to the best video editing software. Its handy templates, ready-to-go effects and AI agent make it easy to get started editing your own video footage, and there are also generative AI tools that let you generate new video footage from text prompts or image references (also see our pick of the best AI video generators).
The software features AI object and background removal, motion tracking and reframing. AI tools also allow you to edit videos by simply describing the look you want and uploading a reference photo for the AI to recreate the style.
You also get all the standard video editing tools like keyframe editing, speed controls, stabilisation, lens correction, blending models and green screen for effects and compositing.
Adobe also has a Black Friday deal running on its Creative Cloud package (see below), but even with the discount, that works out at $334.18 for the first year. That's over three times the price of the Director Suite with the deal above.
Other options
Monthly subscription
A Creative Cloud Pro subscription gives you access to over 20 of the apps that are most used in creative industries. That including the desktop and mobile versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere, as well as After Effects ad access to Adobe's generative AI tools across the suite.
With a one-off charge instead of a subscription, DaVinci Resolve Studio is famous for its industry-leading colour-grading tools, which remain the preferred choice for many Hollywood productions. The program also provides full timeline video editing tools, audio editing in Fairlight and the dedicated Fusion panel for visual effects.
In the last four years, DaVinci has only run a discount once, and that was two years ago, so this rare deal is worth grabbing quick.
Take a look below for the best deals on individual Adobe software in your region right now.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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