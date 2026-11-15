The stunning Star Wars Lego anniversary poster makes me finally get it

The Star Wars 50th anniversary is approaching, and that's not only a big deal for Disney and Lucasfilm. It's also big for Lego.

I have to admit that I've not really 'got' the Lego Star Wars collaborations so far, but this piece is a real beauty. The anniversary model is a stunning 3,209-piece recreation one of the best Star Wars posters.

I was a massive Lego fan as a a kid, and then two things happened. I grew up, and so did Lego. While I got into other forms of entertainment, Lego got into collaborations, and big time. It still makes some classic sets, but most of its energy is put into partnerships with franchises from Disney and Marvel to Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Fortnite.

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The extreme was when it started making logo kits for Star Wars and Marvel. I love it that a YouTuber made 100 famous logos out of Lego, but $100 for a dedicated set that lets you build a Lego Marvel logo? It felt like a product who's only use would be as a decoration on a YouTuber or streamer's desk.

But the Lego Star Wars A New Hope poster is something else. With its size and the level of detail, this is a piece you could put on a wall as a piece of interior design, turning Lego into art.

According to Brick Fanatics' interview with model designer Steven Howard, the logo was actually the most difficult part to create. Because of that, the text was made slightly bigger than on the original poster at 32 studs wide for the bottom row of the text.

The Lego A New Hope Movie Poster will cost $299. It's just a shame that it's not coming out until 4 January, otherwise it would be the perfect Christmas gift for any Star Wars fan.