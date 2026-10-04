The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art finally opened last week after delays dating back to 2021. Of course, the museum is named after famed filmmaker George Lucas, and he and his wife and businesswoman, Mellody Hobson, founded it. It has an impressive variety of art, spanning centuries and featuring artists across different genres and styles.

What makes the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art stand out is that it includes not only classical art, but also modern works. People often see old oil paintings as "art" and hold them in high esteem. But media like comic books aren't necessarily given that same deference. I mean, there's a bias against animation as a lesser art form, primarily aimed towards kids. Sometimes, video games aren't even considered "art" either! (That's the approach our sister magazine ImagineFX takes, and has taken, over the years: interviewing everyone from Frank Frazetta to Moebius, and artists behind Dune and Star Wars.)

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art brings these different mediums together, ensuring each is seen and experienced with equal veneration. Throughout the galleries, you can see how art changes over time, and how any of the pieces can inspire new forms of storytelling.

(Image credit: Future)

The museum itself is located in Los Angeles, California, near Exposition Park. What I particularly loved about this location was how accessible it was. Los Angeles is known for being a car-reliant city, but it has a pretty decent metro and bus system that's been continually improving over the years.

If you come in by car, there's a nearby parking garage where you can drop it off. A nearby Metro station puts you within walking distance of the museum, making it less of a hassle than getting to other places in Los Angeles.

Entering the Library and learning something new

When you walk into the museum, you see two large buildings. On the left is the educational centre, which mainly houses the three-floor Research Library. The right side is home to the main attraction: the many different kinds of galleries. It's worth noting that the library is free to go in and see, but most of the museum, namely the galleries, is off-limits unless you purchase a ticket ahead of time. Since the museum just opened, demand is high, and you likely won't be able to get a ticket on the day, so you'll need to plan ahead and buy one online.

I went ahead into the library first, with the ground floor dedicated to books that informed the art and artists featured in the museum's galleries. It was filled with so many books I'd never heard of or seen. These include the coffee table photo book A Day in the Life of America by Rick Smolan and David Elliot Cohen, as well as the biography The Red Rose Girls: An Uncommon Story of Art and Love by Alice A. Carter.

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The former's deep blue nighttime cover depicted the age of cowboys as a seminal era of American history, while the latter's flowery cover reflected the lives of various female artists in the 20th century. While this is my first time encountering these books, their covers grabbed my attention simply because they're eye-catchingly beautiful and, admittedly, not much else.

You're encouraged to read these books in the library and return them after you're done. Even if you do nothing else in your life except read these books, I don't think you'd even have the time! But what makes the library even more special are the second and third floors.

The second floor is called Skywalker Ranch Library, which contains books that Lucas and other filmmakers consulted for research and worldbuilding. The third floor contains about 3,000 art books donated by actor Steve Martin and his wife. Unfortunately, these two floors were off-limits, so I couldn't get a close look at any of it. But the sheer amount of literature confounded me and showed me that inspiration can really come from anywhere.

(Image credit: Future)

Going into the gallery

Next up, I headed into the main attraction: the galleries. On the first floor, there's one titled "The History of Narrative Art: Heroes, Myths, the Sacred." It was a pretty short showcase, and the art was exactly what you'd expect in a museum. This gallery was filled with famous fine art, including reproductions of Rembrandt's The Night Watch and the Portrait of Henry VIII. To be honest, I started off my sightseeing tour a bit disappointed and bored. So far, this first gallery felt like most other historical museums I've been to.

But I'm glad I stuck around, because the exhibitions suddenly became more interesting. The second floor is where you'll spend most of your visit, and it has the most visually diverse art in the entire museum. These galleries were categorised into genres like fantasy, the Wild West, and science fiction. There were also specific spots within the galleries dedicated to a single artist, such as N.C. Wyeth and Norman Rockwell. As someone who's not really in tune with fine art, the artist-specific galleries flew over my head, but I appreciated how splitting the artwork by genre helped customers pick and choose what they're personally interested in.

For starters, the Manga gallery really interested me. It focused on older properties rather than the modern shows, such as Astro Boy and Akira, as well as other seminal Japanese shows like Kamen Rider. My personal favourite was Naoyo Kimura's self-portrait of Pikachu in a grey felt hat. Yes, it's the same one from 2023 during the Pokémon x Van Gogh collaboration. It brought back surprisingly nostalgic memories of a time when Pokémon card scalping wasn't quite as bad as it is now. Maybe I'm looking back with rose-tinted glasses. But even so, I still remember people trying to sell that particular card for inflated prices, given how rare and novel it was.

The shining star of all the galleries, however, was the dedicated Star Wars one. It was the only one with a line for those who wanted to see it. But don't worry, it went by really quickly. As someone who didn't grow up with Star Wars, I thought it was an incredibly impressive gallery. It's filled with paintings from every era of the venerable sci-fi franchise, including original trilogy concept art by Ralph McQuarrie. One that stood out to me was Aaron McBride's production art for Revenge of the Sith depicting Anakin and Obi-Wan's Battle on Mustafar. I've never seen the movie before (the only one I've seen is Solo: A Star Wars Story), but through many cultural references in other media, I'm well aware of their showdown.

(Image credit: Future)

The gallery also had a few 3D sculptures showcasing the franchise's costume designs, including Trisha Biggar's Darth Vader in Revenge of the Sith and John Mollo's costume for Princess Leia in The Empire Strikes Back. My personal favourite was seeing Doug Chiang's Darth Maul on a Sith Speeder, part of the production art for The Phantom Menace. Keep in mind, I don't have strong nostalgia for these characters! But I remember seeing Darth Maul in a commercial as a kid and thinking he was the coolest villain ever, more so than Darth Vader, which is probably why this particular piece resonated with me the most.

I came into the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art expecting mostly George Lucas and Lucasfilm-related material. But I came away surprised and satisfied that there wasn't much of that at all. The Star Wars gallery, in particular, made up only a fraction of what the museum offered. It has an eclectic collection of artists and pieces from multiple genres and time periods. This approach creates much more breadth and depth in the visiting experience. Lucas and Hobson intended to bridge classical fine art and modern art in a single location where they're revered in equal measure – and they succeeded.