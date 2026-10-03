After a lot of investigation and "many, many rounds of testing," the team behind Sky: Children of the Light, Dear Van Gogh season worked out that a branch in the top-right corner of Almond Blossoms probably belongs to a different tree from the one dominating the painting. The level, built around a single giant tree, couldn't take a second one. It would have looked too busy. So an artist added a branch in the middle of the sky and hid its end in the clouds.

That kind of small fix runs through Dear Van Gogh and shows how art lays the foundations for indie games, in a season that turns some of the world's best-known paintings into places you can walk, climb, and fly through, and is available for PS5, Switch, PC, iPhone and Android. Yingxian Lu, Content Producer at thatgamecompany, explains how it came together, from the first brushstroke tests to a finale shared with millions of other players.

(Image credit: thatgamecompany)

Which paintings can be levels?

While something like The Potato Eaters could be troublesome, some Van Gogh paintings are easy to turn into an interactive experience. "If the painting is a natural landscape, it's more straightforward to translate into a 3D environment," says Lu. Van Gogh's output is much wider than landscapes, though: flowers, plants, characters, self-portraits. The team didn't want to drop those, "simply because they were more difficult to translate into the game experience."

Almond Blossoms became an enormous tree in the game, with Sky's avatars around the size of the flowers, free to walk across it. "It feels surreal but also very dreamy and poetic," she says.

The Van Gogh self-portrait needed a different approach. "Having avatars jump across Van Gogh's face obviously didn't feel appropriate," Lu says, so it went into the story. A Van Gogh character paints himself in the game, with a mirror on the canvas. The camera pushes in on the canvas, then pulls back to show the finished portrait.

The people in the paintings became cosmetics, and players can play with aspects of life inside a Van Gogh painting – you can get the postman's hat and suit, and outfits drawn from Fisherman's Wife on the Beach and Peasant Woman Against a Background of Wheat, so they can dress as 19th-century people.

"You can see the highlights on the thicker brushstrokes, on the right it’s the in-game bedroom," shares thatgamecompany's Yingxian Lu. (Image credit: thatgamecompany)

Brushstrokes first, story later

The team looked at the brushstroke system first, before they knew the narrative or gameplay. "The visual identity of the project was so crucial that we wanted to make sure we could achieve the look we were aiming for before committing to the project," Lu says. "And we did!"

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She credits the graphics engineers and 3D environment artists with the heavy lifting. Her own job was to help define the visual goal and coordinate the teams around it. The finished tool lets artists adjust the colour, thickness and size of strokes and apply them to the game's 3D models.

The system went through many rounds of iteration, with features added along the way. One is "museum light," added by the graphics engineer, which gives uneven brushstrokes highlights and shadows as they're lit, like a painting in a gallery. Lu says it "creates a much more convincing sense of brushwork and elevates the overall visual quality." Another is a gyro effect, where the highlights move as you move your device. "It's just a really cool feature and something that can only really be experienced in the medium of games," she says.

Asked about the biggest technical limitation the team faced, she gives a short answer: "Honestly, the brushstroke system was the biggest one."

The game has little dialogue and makes use of symbolism, such as the use of crows as "a symbol for the darker and more difficult parts of Vincent’s life". (Image credit: thatgamecompany)

When the painting is the concept art

For most of Sky's content, concept art comes first, then 3D. Here, "the paintings themselves were the concept art, and very much what the 3D environments started from and referenced."

Getting the colours right took some effort. Digital images of the paintings online often didn't agree with each other, so the team had people visit museums in Europe and MoMA in New York to photograph the originals. The concept team used those photos to colour-correct the digital versions, and those became the references for the 3D artists.

The team also researched architecture in the Netherlands and France from the period. For Van Gogh's room in Arles, they found material on the building's structure and rebuilt it as it was. Arles itself needed extra concept work, because the team wanted more than the bedroom, the Yellow House and the café. Concept artists imagined what the buildings and other areas might look like beyond those landmarks, so the town would feel like a place where other people lived.

Lighting needed a rethink too. The bedroom painting is bright and well lit, so the team used more light sources than usual. "We couldn't just look at the painting as a reference for the environment itself," Lu says. "We also had to think about what created the particular atmosphere of the painting, and then figure out how to recreate that atmosphere with the tools and limitations of a real-time game."

Recreating Van Gogh's paintings into interactive 3D required "investigation" and "experimentation" by the art team… (Image credit: thatgamecompany)

Almond Blossoms, and the limits of the tree

Lu says Almond Blossoms is probably the most difficult painting to turn into a level. The early idea was to make the tree huge so players could platform across the branches. Getting it to work took a lot of iteration. "We wanted the experience to be fun, the navigation to feel intuitive, and we wanted the frame to look as close to the painting as possible," she says. The team simplified where they had to, but kept the main branch structure matching the painting.

The quest designer and environment artists worked closely together, and after all that testing, the team reached a conclusion about the top-right branch. They wanted it in the shot, but a second giant tree "would make the composition feel too busy and take away from the poetic quality of the scene." Hence the branch in the sky.

Lu says the team wanted to keep two things true to the source. One was Van Gogh's subjects. His focus on workers and farmers shows "Van Gogh's interests and attention as an artist," she says, which is why the farmer stays in the environment for Le Moulin de la Galette.

… Aspects of this painting suggested another branch (top right here and the original above) that could become a new gameplay element. (Image credit: thatgamecompany)

The other was the history. Lu worked closely with the design and art teams to keep the experience faithful to the historical material while still feeling interactive and respectful of the real events. "We didn't want to add a character or create a story that would change what actually happened in Van Gogh's life," she says.

That's why players enter the experience "spirit-shaded" rather than as their usual selves. "We wanted to communicate that players are not actually meeting or interacting with Van Gogh. They are stepping into his world and witnessing parts of his life, but they remain separate from the historical events."

The team took liberties with Van Gogh's inner life. Nobody can know exactly what he felt while painting, so they read his letters to his brothers and friends and made their own interpretations from that research.

Sky has very little dialogue, and the team used that limit creatively, telling Vincent's story through symbolism, which Lu says "helps enhance the meaning of an object." In the game, sunflowers represent hope and love, and Theo's island, built as his gallery, has a safe with sunflowers in it. Crows stand for the darker parts of Vincent's life. A crow attack represents the scene of his death by suicide. "This was a heavy incident, and we wanted to approach it in a more abstract way and make it less triggering for our players," she says. The team also wanted to keep things artistic and beautiful, and avoid some overly violent scenes.

The Postman is one way to play, here you can read Van Gogh's letters to his family, to understand the artist's state of mind. (Image credit: thatgamecompany)

Two ways to play Vincent's story

The bigger design problem was how to make the story interactive without altering it. A big part of Lu's role was working with the team to work out how players could take part in Vincent's story without changing historical events. If players just watched, she says, "that would become a movie, not an interactive game." The team settled on two roles: the postman and the brush.

As the postman, players read the letters between Vincent and Theo and feel the emotional and financial support Theo gave. The delivery sequences change with the period of Vincent's life. In Arles, you deliver a letter on a river, a peaceful and beautiful experience meant to evoke the peace and joy of that period. In Saint-Rémy, the delivery happens in a dark space, and players have to go against the wind and find their way out to evoke a harder time.

As the brush, players become the brush in Vincent's hands. They might complete an element of a sketch, colour a painting in from black and white, or turn an ordinary texture into a brushstroke texture. Players are helping him finish the paintings, Lu says, "while still staying true to the history."

A second way to play – as Van Gogh's brush, filling in paintings, adding colour and completing elements in a sketch. (Image credit: thatgamecompany)

The letters

Reading the correspondence surprised the team, even though they already knew Theo backed Vincent. Vincent "really liked writing letters," Lu says, and wasn't shy about asking Theo for money, with lines like "I hope you will be able to send money soon."

Van Gogh is estimated to have written and received more than 2,000 letters, but he wasn't good at keeping them. Many of the surviving ones are from Vincent to Theo, partly because Theo kept them carefully. Only around 40 of Theo's letters to Vincent survive, which makes those especially meaningful to the team. Lu, who has recently become interested in the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, says it made her feel Vincent is probably a P type and Theo a J type.

Those few letters are encouraging because Vincent wasn't well recognised in his lifetime, and Theo told him his paintings were beautiful and urged him to keep going. One line stayed with the team: "the courage for work is far from abandoning you." "It's really touching to me and the team as well," Lu says, and the words inspired the finale. An early blockout of the finale worked so well that the team kept its pace and feel until the end of production.

Lu picks Starry Night as a scene she loves as it brings together all the strands of the game – visuals, narrative, interaction, and music. (Image credit: thatgamecompany)

Making Starry Night

Lu names Starry Night as the scene where the translation worked best (perhaps because it's actually more scientifically accurate than we think), and the team saved it for the finale. Players fly into the sky and, along with millions of others, light it up to form the painting. "So you become part of the beauty that you are witnessing," she says.

She credits the visuals, narrative, interaction and music working together, and says the stars and moon look amazing. It's an emotional scene for her. "I tear up for Vincent, such a talented artist who died at such a young age," she says, but she's also glad he had Theo and Johanna, and finds it striking to see so many players there and so many people recognising his work.

"There are so many different emotions wrapped into this masterpiece, Starry Night," she says. "I feel the art and design worked perfectly here."

Lu added two points, starting with production. Sky usually releases seasonal quests gradually, with something new every week or two, and a full season often needs two versions to complete. For Dear Van Gogh, the team delivered everything in a single version for the first time. The idea came from creative director Jenova Chen, and Lu says she believed in it and took ownership of making it work.

The problem was that "our existing workflow wasn't really designed to deliver an entire season within a single version." She worked with the teams to split production into smaller milestones, create more overlap between them and change how resources and dependencies were planned, so more of the experience could be built in parallel. She also tracked the schedule closely to address bottlenecks early. The result was a different way of producing a season, and a more efficient way of managing what she calls "a much more interconnected experience within a tighter timeline."

The team felt the format suited the story. Van Gogh's life is emotional, and they wanted that to flow from one period to the next rather than make players wait two weeks between chapters. Players could take it in one sitting, "almost like watching a movie," or go at their own pace. Lu says most players responded positively, and quest completion was higher than in previous seasons.

In the game you can climb a huge 3D version of the tree from Almond Blossoms, "It feels surreal but also very dreamy and poetic". (Image credit: thatgamecompany)

Bringing Johanna van Gogh-Bonger to life

Her second addition was about Johanna van Gogh-Bonger, Theo's wife, whom Lu says she knew little about before the project. Theo died roughly six months after Vincent, leaving Johanna to raise their 11-month-old baby alone. She recognised and valued Vincent's work, as Theo had, and spent decades bringing it to the public. She also edited and published the letters between the brothers "so that people living today, like us, can get a glimpse into what the great artist was thinking and feeling back then." "She's one of the reasons we know Vincent van Gogh today," Lu says.

In the game, Johanna stays in the gallery and guides players through the stages of Vincent's life. At the end, players stand with her and witness the success she helped create. "We wanted her to be more than just a historical figure in the background," Lu says.

Lu says Johanna "has really inspired me, and I have so much respect for her," and that she admires her, as a woman herself, for her commitment, for recognising the value of Vincent's work ahead of her time, for her love for her family and for her perseverance. Learning about her, Lu says, showed her "there was another remarkable story behind Van Gogh's legacy, and I'm really glad we were able to bring a little bit of that story into the project."

Children of the Sky: Van Gogh Season is available now for Android, iPhone, Switch, PlayStation and PC (Steam).