Everyone can surely think of a badly designed website they wish they could blow to bits. Perhaps you dislike the annoying banner adverts that appear at the top and the side. Maybe you wish you could skip the video embedded in the middle of the text blocks – wait, maybe it's Creative Bloq you want to destroy?

Well, now there's a game for that. Destroy Any Website is a game that lets you... well, the title says it, really. It turns (almost) any website into a playable level that you can blow to smithereens (yes, including Creative Bloq).

If you're inspired to finally get to work on your own masterpiece, see our guides to the best game development software and the best laptops for game development.

Destroy any website with a stickman.Have fun: https://t.co/fvLb6xd5hx pic.twitter.com/ZPY4Fkp9keSeptember 28, 2026

Vibe coded by Hugo Duprez, a design engineer at Craiyon AI, and published on Sprite Fusion, Destroy Any Website allows you to input a URL to turn the page's text, images and other elements into platforms and destructible objects. You control a small but heavily armed pixel art warrior to blast holes in banners and image blocks until they fall apart.

You can scroll to change weapons, point at the element you want to destroy and use the cursor to move the character around. Moving down will make him drop down to different divs as if they were platforms. Hitting the up arrow gives him a jetpack so he can fly back up towards the top of the site. You can also open a room and fight up to 5 friends.

It doesn't work on every site. Some return an error.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hugo Duprez / Sprite Fusion) (Image credit: Hugo Duprez / Sprite Fusion) (Image credit: Hugo Duprez / Sprite Fusion) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Hugo used AI tools to vibe code the game. You can play via the Spite Fusion website, which also hosts generative AI tools that Hugo says can generate game-ready pixel art sprites.

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For a more hand-made game, check out Punch to Defend, which features its solo developer's beatboxing as its soundtrack.