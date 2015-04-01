Illustrator dissects Astro-boy and friends in new poster series

Insidors is a poster series that dissects various popular robots

Astro-boy is one of the most iconic characters in illustration history. Gaining fame in his original Manga series – and known as the Mighty Atom in his native Japan – the character even got his own tv series and movie. There's been plenty of design tributes to him over the years and this one has to be one of our favourites.

Illustrator João Oliveira started a new side project Insidors, whereby he dissects a number of popular robots. As an ongoing project, the first batch of poster designs feature Doraemon and Astro-boy, with more posters to be released in the future.

The posters will be available for sale soon but in the meantime, you can take a look at the designs in detail below. Oliveira has also updated the rest of his portfolio, so be sure to take a look at the array of side projects he has on offer. One thing's for sure – we'll be snapping these up as soon as they're available!

