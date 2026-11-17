Based in Serbia, Milan Nikolic is a freelance concept artist who specialises in creature and character design. He draws inspiration from music, video games, films, science fiction and cultures to create imaginative worlds and memorable characters, working in Clip Studio Paint, Photoshop, Blender, ZBrush and 3DCoat.

Below, he tells us about four examples of his character designs. See our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for 3D modelling if you need new hardware for your own projects.

Onkai

(Image credit: Milan Nikolic)

“This creature was designed as the kind of unpredictable boss encounter that I would love to see in a game. Its design blends subtle insectoid traits with futuristic elements, creating a menacing and mysterious presence.”

Priest

(Image credit: Milan Nikolic)

“Zannax is a 500-year-old spiritual leader whose influence shapes the kingdom. Inspired by diverse cultural traditions, his distinctive silhouette embodies wisdom, authority and enduring power.”

Scout

(Image credit: Milan Nikolic)

“A border ranger entrusted with a special mission, Sowa’s design blends modern military gear with the elegant silhouettes and disciplined aesthetic of traditional samurai armour.”

Vein Mount

(Image credit: Milan Nikolic)

“This is an intelligent creature genetically engineered by the Varkani to guide scouts across the Blood River. A fusion of bird and wolf, it is both agile and fiercely resilient.”

You can see more of Milan's work on his ArtStation profile.

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. You can order back issues.

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