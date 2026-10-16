This 3D artist explores fractured identities in a striking ZBrush sculpt

Skander Mallouki is a 3D character and props artist based in Tunisia who loves bouncing between vibrant stylisation and detailed realism. Heavily inspired by game design and fantasy, he uses brings his storytelling to life through digital sculpting, using ZBrush, 3ds Max and Substance Painter (see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best laptops for 3D modelling).

Below, he talks us through four examples of his work.

Wrath Unleashed

(Image credit: Skander Mallouki)

“This creature contest entry was a specific challenge for me to switch to realism, leveraging my professional skills in texturing and dramatic, mood-driven lighting.”

Pastel & Bones

(Image credit: Skander Mallouki)

“I aimed for a natural flow within a highly stylised look, paying special attention to the hair shapes while maintaining a rapid, decisive sculpting process.”

Project Zero

(Image credit: Skander Mallouki)

“This piece focuses on complex metal panelling, precise armour modeling, and glowing emissives. I wanted to balance futuristic cybernetics with an ornate, regal silhouette.”

Fractured Personas

(Image credit: Skander Mallouki)

“Inspired by Ev Ganin’s concept, this piece explores character identity. I focused on telling a deep story while keeping my process streamlined through sculpting and hand-painting in ZBrush.”

You can see more of Skander’s work on his ArtStation profile

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