Get notified of updates

Save your back with a brilliant budget ergonomic chair at a rock bottom price! Talking of studio set up, we have spent years testing ergonomic chairs to help your back survive long sessions creating. See our best office chairs for back pain guide for a full rundown. Today, our favourite deal is on this budget option – the Sihoo M18, which has 26% off right now. It's the only budget chair option that our chair expert gave 10/10 to, which is no mean feat (he;s very discerning). Read more about it in the dedicated deals post . Best budget chair Save 26% ($43.10) Sihoo M18: was $169 now $125.90 at Amazon The Sihoo M18 is the best budget ergonomic office chair we've seen in ten years of reviewing tech for creatives. It's also the only one our ecom editor wanted to keep after testing. It's sturdy, well built and easy to assemble. For comfort and posture, it has a wide seat, adjustable lumbar support and armrests with a long range of vertical movement.

Up to 50% off at Hobbycraft (Image credit: Hobbycraft) If you're into crafting, Hobbycraft is a veritable goldmine. They've got a massive Black Friday sale at the moment, and I thoroughly recommend spending a glorious few minutes choosing some treats. There's 5 for £5 on sewing patterns, up to £120 off digital crafting machines, and 25% off sketching and sketchbooks. Plus art supply/craft storage and offers on sewing machines! (More on those later). Shop the Hobbycraft sale

57% off Adobe Creative Cloud (Image credit: Future / Adobe) If you're a serious digital creative, Creative Cloud is one of the most used software in the industry. It's a subscription, just so you're aware, but you can save some significant money on it at the moment. A Creative Cloud Pro subscription gives you access to over 20 of the apps that are most used in creative industries. That including the desktop and mobile versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere, as well as After Effects ad access to Adobe's generative AI tools across the suite. This offer gives you 12 months for $29.99 per month, which is $5 a month cheaper than last year's Black Friday deal from Adobe, which offered 50% off. Alternatively, you can also opt to pay for a year's access up front for $334.18, reduced from $779.88. There's a juicy 57% off Creative Cloud deal on for Black Friday – the best we've seen in quite some time.

Got creative kids? 4 products I'm actively recommending (Image credit: Tin Can/Yoto/UGEE/Yoto) If you're a parent, I've put together this roundup of the only kids' creative tech products I'd actually recommend after all the testing I've done this year. This includes Yoto (which has up to 30% off), Nex Playground (up to 37% off), the Funbox (20% off) and finally the TinCan Phone (no deal, but it's such a cool idea), which actually just arrived yesterday and is the only one I haven't fully tested. But after unboxing it, I can say it is beautifully made and my children are already obsessed. These are tech products I actively encourage my kids to choose rather than limiting their time and battling over it.

Digital artists: iPad/Apple Pencil Pro discounts (Image credit: Apple) If you're a digital artist who would rather have an iPad than a drawing tablet, our best iPad for drawing guide recommends the iPad Air M5 as the best option. It's thin, light, has a lovely screen and more than enough power for all digital art workflows. You can pair it with the Apple Pencil Pro to get a truly enhanced experience. You can get the Apple Pencil Pro at $89/£99 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen on the pro-level Apple stylus. And the iPad Air is £849 £740 at Amazon/ $849 $719 at Amazon

3D printing deals – for adults and kids (Image credit: Future) We've got a true 3D printing enthusiast on team. As she says herself, her conservatory is packed full of machines, filament and accessories. Her favourite deal is the Bambu Lab one listed above, which is part of the brand's big Black Friday sale. (get £300/$300 off the H2C). But there are tons of other 3D printing brands with sales running – Elegoo, Creality and more. See our 3D printing live blog for more on those offers. And cross reference with our best 3D printers guide. I recently tried the UGEE Funbox, which is a decent option for younger children (think up to 9 years old). You can find my Funbox review here. Shop the Bambu Lab sale

Shop Funbox - 20% off at Amazon

Stock up on art supplies! If you're in the market for art supplies and you're based in the US, we've put together this handy roundup packed with sumptuous essential options from pastels to oil paints, paintbrushes to canvas. Prices start at $8, but there are some really premium options in there like Winsor & Newton, Princeton and more. (Image credit: Winsor & Newton)

Cricut Joy 2: 30% off Fancy getting hands-on with digital crafting? Cricut's latest could be right up your street, and there's currently a hefty 30% off the Joy 2 bundle. Arriving in February 2026, the Joy 2 is a pint-sized, Bluetooth-connected cutter built for small, everyday makes such as greeting cards, labels, decals and stickers. It improves on the original Joy with print-then-cut and scoring abilities, and it copes with upwards of 75 different materials. Easy for newcomers to pick up and light on desk space, it does top out at a 4.5-inch cutting width, so think small-scale projects rather than big ones. See our Joy 2 review here. (Image credit: cricut.com