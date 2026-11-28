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The 25+ best Black Friday deals LIVE: handpicked for creativity lovers, artists and designers
Offers on drawing tablets, art supplies, Cricut, Nintendo Switch, Apple and more
Good morning and a very happy Saturday! We're here with Cricut, Nintendo Switch, Apple tech, drawing tablets, 3D printers, art supplies and so many more creative products on offer for you. There are even options for creative kids.
It's really hard to pick a favourite deal as these are so varied, but I love the Ohuhu marker sale, which gets you $30 off a set of 200 markers. I use these everyday! if you're into tech then you can't beat a drawing tablet or iPad. Scroll down for a wealth of offers.
Whether you're a creative hobbyist, designer or artist, you'll find something here that you'll love. Our editors have carefully hand selected products we've personally tested and loved – we wouldn't recommend anything we don't believe in.
Quick links
- Amazon: Big deals on tech, art supplies and more
- Apple: Up to 40% off iPad, MacBook, Apple Pencil
- Wacom: Up to 60% off drawing tablets and accessories
- Jackson's Art: Offers on paint, brushes and more
- Adobe: 57% off Creative Cloud
- Cricut: Up to 50% off machines, bundles, accessories
- Bambu Lab: Save up to $450/£400 on 3D printers and accessories
- Nintendo Switch: Save up to 57% on Switch inc Switch 2
- Hobbycraft: Up to 50% off crafting
- CassArt: Extra 20% off everything
Editor's Black Friday creative deal picks
The best Black Friday deals for creatives, according to our editors:
Wacom's MovinkPad Pro 14 scored 9/10 in our review and is hailed as a new benchmark for Android drawing tablets, thanks to its superb 14-inch OLED screen, smooth performance and battery-free Pro Pen 3. The main gripe is that no case is included.
This is a great discount on a new device.
UK deal:
£999 £849 at Wacom
Bambu Lab's H2C uses a Vortek system of seven swappable hotends to change colours and materials in seconds with no purge waste, supporting up to 24 filaments with an AMS. Our 3D printing enthusiast loves this model for its quality performance.
This is a brilliant discount on a premium machine.
UK deal:
£1,899 £1,599 at Bambu Lab
Ohuhu's dual-tip highlighters pair a broad chisel end for highlighting with a fine tip for underlining – they're a versatile marker and they come in a glorious array of colours.
They come in packs of different sizes, but there's something about this 200 colour version we just can't resist, especially for those serious about colour.
An excellent offer on some of our favourite art kit.
UK deal:
£99 £69 at Amazon
Save $122: You can currently save 33% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.
UK deal: Save 14% at Amazon
An audiophile pick, these headphones have been around since 1997 and are still some of the best out there. They're wired headphones use acoustic silk damping and hand-matched drivers to cut distortion to 0.05%, with neodymium magnets for efficiency, a frequency response reaching roughly 40kHz and a 3.5mm jack. Basically, they sound amazing.
UK deal:
One of the best notebooks you can buy, with quality paper and a premium finish. It has 192 pages, and bookmark with elastic closure. Plus it comes in a range of colours. This is an essential buy, and the deal itself is excellent – one of the best we've seen.
The M4 iPad Air only arrived in March, so $100 off could be the best price we see this Black Friday 2026. It's our go-to iPad for most people: far cheaper than the Pro, with Apple Pencil Pro support and enough power for drawing, photo editing and light Final Cut work. Prefer a larger screen? The 13-inch model has $100 off too.
UK deal:
£849 £740 at Amazon
The Apple Pencil Pro is the best stylus Apple has made, and it suits creative work well. Squeeze and barrel-roll gestures speed up tool switching, and haptics, pressure sensitivity and tilt support keep drawing accurate and natural. Hover detection and Find My are handy bonuses.
UK deal:
£129 £99 at Amazon
The Switch 2 has a surprise discount at Woot, hurrah! As the newest console this was not on my Black Friday bingo card. And head to Amazon to find up to 57% off games and accessories.
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Save your back with a brilliant budget ergonomic chair at a rock bottom price!
Talking of studio set up, we have spent years testing ergonomic chairs to help your back survive long sessions creating. See our best office chairs for back pain guide for a full rundown.
Today, our favourite deal is on this budget option – the Sihoo M18, which has 26% off right now. It's the only budget chair option that our chair expert gave 10/10 to, which is no mean feat (he;s very discerning). Read more about it in the dedicated deals post .
The Sihoo M18 is the best budget ergonomic office chair we've seen in ten years of reviewing tech for creatives. It's also the only one our ecom editor wanted to keep after testing.
It's sturdy, well built and easy to assemble. For comfort and posture, it has a wide seat, adjustable lumbar support and armrests with a long range of vertical movement.
Upgrade your creative studio desk setup
If you've got a studio or office to kit out, you'll be looking for desk adornments that will help you with your workflow. And if you're serious about it, you'll want to go high end. Luckily we've got a new article showing you exactly what you could get at a discount this weekend. See our high-end desk setup roundup right here.
In summary:
Apos has a Black Friday sale worth a look if you're upgrading a home office or creative studio. Our picks start with a Bob Ross desk mat, down from $30 to $23.99, with four designs to choose from.
The Whitefox Eclipse keyboard, built for comfort and customisation, is $108, less than half price. For audio, there's the FiiO FT1 closed-back headphones at $159.99 (our review), the Gremlin tube headphone amp at $120 (not discounted, but a standout; our review) and the Topping DX5 II DAC/amp at $254. The FiiO DM13 portable CD player, at $159, rounds out the list.
Up to 50% off at Hobbycraft
If you're into crafting, Hobbycraft is a veritable goldmine. They've got a massive Black Friday sale at the moment, and I thoroughly recommend spending a glorious few minutes choosing some treats.
There's 5 for £5 on sewing patterns, up to £120 off digital crafting machines, and 25% off sketching and sketchbooks. Plus art supply/craft storage and offers on sewing machines! (More on those later).
57% off Adobe Creative Cloud
If you're a serious digital creative, Creative Cloud is one of the most used software in the industry. It's a subscription, just so you're aware, but you can save some significant money on it at the moment.
A Creative Cloud Pro subscription gives you access to over 20 of the apps that are most used in creative industries. That including the desktop and mobile versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere, as well as After Effects ad access to Adobe's generative AI tools across the suite.
This offer gives you 12 months for $29.99 per month, which is $5 a month cheaper than last year's Black Friday deal from Adobe, which offered 50% off. Alternatively, you can also opt to pay for a year's access up front for $334.18, reduced from $779.88.
There's a juicy 57% off Creative Cloud deal on for Black Friday – the best we've seen in quite some time.
Nintendo Switch: rare deal on Switch 2
It would be remiss of me to not mention the Nintendo Switch down here in the live part of this blog. We have been running Nintendo Switch deals content on CB for eight years now, and we are experts in what are good deals and what aren't. It's one of the most creative ways you can game, with some of the best game art around.
Right now, the new Nintendo Switch has a rare $30 off at Woot – and there are plenty of bundles and game offers to take advantage of. See our Nintendo Switch Black Friday page for more, or go straight to the deals.
Got creative kids? 4 products I'm actively recommending
If you're a parent, I've put together this roundup of the only kids' creative tech products I'd actually recommend after all the testing I've done this year.
This includes Yoto (which has up to 30% off), Nex Playground (up to 37% off), the Funbox (20% off) and finally the TinCan Phone (no deal, but it's such a cool idea), which actually just arrived yesterday and is the only one I haven't fully tested. But after unboxing it, I can say it is beautifully made and my children are already obsessed.
These are tech products I actively encourage my kids to choose rather than limiting their time and battling over it.
Digital artists: iPad/Apple Pencil Pro discounts
If you're a digital artist who would rather have an iPad than a drawing tablet, our best iPad for drawing guide recommends the iPad Air M5 as the best option. It's thin, light, has a lovely screen and more than enough power for all digital art workflows. You can pair it with the Apple Pencil Pro to get a truly enhanced experience.
You can get the Apple Pencil Pro at $89/£99 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen on the pro-level Apple stylus. And the iPad Air is
£849 £740 at Amazon/ $849 $719 at Amazon
3D printing deals – for adults and kids
We've got a true 3D printing enthusiast on team. As she says herself, her conservatory is packed full of machines, filament and accessories.
Her favourite deal is the Bambu Lab one listed above, which is part of the brand's big Black Friday sale. (get £300/$300 off the H2C). But there are tons of other 3D printing brands with sales running – Elegoo, Creality and more. See our 3D printing live blog for more on those offers. And cross reference with our best 3D printers guide.
I recently tried the UGEE Funbox, which is a decent option for younger children (think up to 9 years old). You can find my Funbox review here.
Stock up on art supplies!
If you're in the market for art supplies and you're based in the US, we've put together this handy roundup packed with sumptuous essential options from pastels to oil paints, paintbrushes to canvas. Prices start at $8, but there are some really premium options in there like Winsor & Newton, Princeton and more.
Good discounts on our favourite Android drawing tablets
Android drawing tablets are multiplying, and we think that's great news. With an open operating system built in, a drawing tablet frees you from the desk. There's no need to carry a laptop or a bulky second device just to get started, so you can create wherever you like, even out in the open air.
The best we've tested so far is Wacom's superb MovinkPad Pro 14, though XPPen's newcomer, the Magic Pro 13, is giving it a real run for its money. Wacom keeps its lead thanks to extra processing power, a marginally bigger OLED screen and the excellent Pro Pen 3. XPPen's answer is a handy USB-C connection.
Both are discounted for Black Friday at Amazon, with the Magic Pro seeing the bigger saving.
Want to know which one deserves your cash? Our Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 vs XPPen Magic Pro 13 comparison pits them against each other head to head.
- Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14:
$1,099$999.95 at Amazon / £999£849 at Wacom
- XPPen Magic Pro 13:
$999$799 at Amazon / £899£809 at XPPEN
Cricut Joy 2: 30% off
Fancy getting hands-on with digital crafting? Cricut's latest could be right up your street, and there's currently a hefty 30% off the Joy 2 bundle.
Arriving in February 2026, the Joy 2 is a pint-sized, Bluetooth-connected cutter built for small, everyday makes such as greeting cards, labels, decals and stickers. It improves on the original Joy with print-then-cut and scoring abilities, and it copes with upwards of 75 different materials. Easy for newcomers to pick up and light on desk space, it does top out at a 4.5-inch cutting width, so think small-scale projects rather than big ones.
See our Joy 2 review here.
Up to 33% off Moccamaster coffee machine!
Good morning creativity lovers! It's site editor Georgia here, and I'm delivering the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for anyone who is as obsessed with creating as we are.
Expect offers on creative tech for work and play, art supplies and even more!
To celebrate this Saturday morning, let's start with the brilliant up to 33% off team favourite coffee maker. It looks amazing, and makes delicious coffee (as our design editor can attest to – it's his beloved machine!). Get it for £230 in the UK (14% off), and down from $369 to $248. in the US at Amazon.
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