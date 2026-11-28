Spotify is hardly known for being a dull brand. The streaming giant has made some bold visual choices in recent years, not least the controversial 'disco ball' that popped up on (or, depending on your viewpoint, plagued) home screens this May. But if there was one area of the brand that was missing out on the fun, it was Spotify Sessions.

No, that isn't the name of a series of live recordings, it's the title given to Spotify's webinars aimed at marketers. Spotify Sessions is designed to educate people about taking out ads on the platform. But this B2B virtual event series was, as you might expect, dry and jargon-heavy, with little of the vibrance Spotify is known for.

(Image credit: Spotify)

London based studio Human After All was tasked with helping Spotify Sessions rediscover its sense of fun – and fandom. "What should have been a cultural kaleidoscope had become a drab B2B world: a webinar that showed none of the fandom and culture that make Spotify unmistakable, the studio says. So we put culture on shuffle."

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(Image credit: Spotify)

The maximalist identity is actually held together by a single typeface family, Spotify Mix. Meanwhile, a series of fun 3D icons are pulled straight from Spotify’s streaming data, from rhinestone cowboy hats to matcha boba and signet rings.

(Image credit: Spotify)

"The new identity mirrors the audiences’ world back to them. A vivid, high-energy colour palette reflects the nature of current culture: vibrant, diverse, alive. Layouts bring expressive imagery, data, type and graphics together. And a motion system moves to an unpredictable rhythm, built for endless possibilities."