From drab to dazzling: How Spotify's ads department found its sense of fun
Human After All turned a 'drab B2B world' into a 'cultural kaleidoscope'.
Spotify is hardly known for being a dull brand. The streaming giant has made some bold visual choices in recent years, not least the controversial 'disco ball' that popped up on (or, depending on your viewpoint, plagued) home screens this May. But if there was one area of the brand that was missing out on the fun, it was Spotify Sessions.
No, that isn't the name of a series of live recordings, it's the title given to Spotify's webinars aimed at marketers. Spotify Sessions is designed to educate people about taking out ads on the platform. But this B2B virtual event series was, as you might expect, dry and jargon-heavy, with little of the vibrance Spotify is known for.
London based studio Human After All was tasked with helping Spotify Sessions rediscover its sense of fun – and fandom. "What should have been a cultural kaleidoscope had become a drab B2B world: a webinar that showed none of the fandom and culture that make Spotify unmistakable, the studio says. So we put culture on shuffle."
The maximalist identity is actually held together by a single typeface family, Spotify Mix. Meanwhile, a series of fun 3D icons are pulled straight from Spotify’s streaming data, from rhinestone cowboy hats to matcha boba and signet rings.
"The new identity mirrors the audiences’ world back to them. A vivid, high-energy colour palette reflects the nature of current culture: vibrant, diverse, alive. Layouts bring expressive imagery, data, type and graphics together. And a motion system moves to an unpredictable rhythm, built for endless possibilities."
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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