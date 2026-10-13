How Michelangelo’s handwriting became a Microsoft font

Microsoft has launched a brand new font inspired by the handwriting of legendary artist Michelangelo. Marking the 400th anniversary of St. Peter’s Basilica's consecration, the typeface comes from meticulous research into Michelangelo’s original manuscripts, preserving heritage through succinct and stylish typography.

A true and instant classic among handwriting fonts, the new design demonstrates how typography can be used as an unexpected tool to honour the past. Both intricate and functional, the contemporary typeface shines in its classic appeal.

(Image credit: Fabbrica di San Pietro/Microsoft)

Aptly named Michelangelus, the new font takes direct inspiration from the Vatican archives. Created by The Fabbrica di San Pietro, the institution in charge of maintaining the basilica, the team called upon Italian design agency Studiogusto to build a custom typeface. The goal was not to recreate Michelangelo's hand, but to adapt it into a modern, functional script that could appear on signage inside the basilica alongside digital and printed materials.

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Studiogusto was invited to the Vatican, where they studied Michelangelo's original manuscripts. “There’s kind of a geometry, there’s kind of use of empty and filled spaces,” says Stefano Caliandro, studiogusto’s creative director. “His impatience, his precision, his energy are in his calligraphy.”

(Image credit: Fabbrica di San Pietro/Microsoft)

Flourishes of Michelangelo's original handwriting can be seen in certain letterforms, like the small dot at the top of the ‘h’ or the bottom of the ‘y’, but for others, the team had to get creative. They found no examples of the artist using modern numbers, so each was based on letters, like the number one, which is based on the letter I. In total, over 500 characters were created across regular, italic, bold and bold italic styles.

(Image credit: Fabbrica di San Pietro/Microsoft)

The font is also available through Microsoft 365 and as a download, broadening the reach of St. Peter’s Basilica's history and the artist whose vision helped shape it. “Sharing it with everyone gives them a chance to form a personal connection with the history of the Basilica and of Michelangelo. If the typeface also makes people want to know more about the history, it will have achieved something important for us,” the Fabbrica’s communications office says.

(Image credit: Fabbrica di San Pietro/Microsoft)

For more typographical inspiration, check out the best script fonts or take a look at our guide to achieving perfect font pairings.