It's becoming something of a tradition. Every year one of my favourite items in my house, the Moccamaster Select coffee maker, gets a nice discount for Black Friday, and I tell you all to buy it because it's a beautiful object and, almost as importantly, it makes delicious coffee. Welcome to the 2026 edition.

Moccamaster has knocked 33% of its entire range of Select coffee makers at Amazon, bringing the price of the KBGV model down from $369 to $247.95. That's a massive saving of $122 – and one that I'm frankly furious to have missed out on myself. (Muggins over here paid full price for the thing in 2022.)

Save 33% Technivorm Moccamaster Select KBGV: was $369 now $247.95 at Amazon Save $122: You can currently save 33% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.

Meanwhile, the KBT model, which features a manually adjustable drip-stop, is also 33% off, down from $349 to $233. This version offers a little more control over how fast coffee flows into the carafe.

So why the fuss? Well, for a start, the KBGV is a design classic that's been keeping us caffeinated since 1974. In short, it's the Rolls-Royce of coffee makers. It's almost worth it for the design alone – this thing wouldn't look out of place in a kitchen from any of the last five decades.

And if the fact that I'm a fan of the Moccamaster isn't enough to convince you that it's a design classic, what about Gwyneth Paltrow? According to Homes & Gardens, the Goopster swears by it too.