My beautiful, beloved coffee maker is 33% off for Black Friday
It's Gwyneth Paltrow's favourite coffee maker too, if that helps.
It's becoming something of a tradition. Every year one of my favourite items in my house, the Moccamaster Select coffee maker, gets a nice discount for Black Friday, and I tell you all to buy it because it's a beautiful object and, almost as importantly, it makes delicious coffee. Welcome to the 2026 edition.
Moccamaster has knocked 33% of its entire range of Select coffee makers at Amazon, bringing the price of the KBGV model down from $369 to $247.95. That's a massive saving of $122 – and one that I'm frankly furious to have missed out on myself. (Muggins over here paid full price for the thing in 2022.)
Save $122: You can currently save 33% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.
Meanwhile, the KBT model, which features a manually adjustable drip-stop, is also 33% off, down from $349 to $233. This version offers a little more control over how fast coffee flows into the carafe.
So why the fuss? Well, for a start, the KBGV is a design classic that's been keeping us caffeinated since 1974. In short, it's the Rolls-Royce of coffee makers. It's almost worth it for the design alone – this thing wouldn't look out of place in a kitchen from any of the last five decades.
And if the fact that I'm a fan of the Moccamaster isn't enough to convince you that it's a design classic, what about Gwyneth Paltrow? According to Homes & Gardens, the Goopster swears by it too.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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