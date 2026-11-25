Crystal Palace tried to get away with posting AI and fans tore it to shreds
“Imagine not having a photo of your own stadium”.
Logging on to socials today, there's no escaping AI content, and audiences are getting increasingly skilled at sniffing it out. Maybe it's a rogue extra finger, or a reality-warping background that raises alarm bells. But for Crystal Palace fans, a blatant misspelling of their own mascot is what instantly had fans questioning whether there was slop afoot.
Sadly, it's pretty unsurprising, as even huge iconic brands like Coca-Cola have been caught up in AI controversy. With slim regulation and the tools only getting more advanced, it seems AI content isn't slowing down – but neither is the backlash.
Announcing that its home stadium, Selhurst Park, is a candidate host for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035, Crystal Palace's seemingly innocent post was pretty unassuming at first. It's only when you take a closer look at the finer details that things get questionable. Excuse me... who are the 'Eacles'?
Fans quickly criticised the design, claiming there was no need for AI in such a simple post. "Do we not have a photo of the f**king stadium, our media team is in the gutter," one dissapointed fan wrote. "Imagine not having a photo of your own stadium and needing to slop one," another added, while one noted, "This is such a basic level of graphic design that would’ve taken seconds to make."
With AI tools readily available and often integrated into our everyday creative software, it's no surprise that it keeps infiltrating our feeds. With brands increasingly squeezed for resources and time, quick AI image generation feels like the obvious choice, but here it risks sacrificing the quality of your content. What should've been a celebratory post about the Women’s World Cup then becomes a source of derision and disappointment, proving that sloppy AI shortcuts aren't without consequence.
For more creative insight, check out why replacing creative jobs with AI could have a hidden cost or take a look at what happens when clients trust AI more than creative expertise.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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