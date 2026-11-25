Logging on to socials today, there's no escaping AI content, and audiences are getting increasingly skilled at sniffing it out. Maybe it's a rogue extra finger, or a reality-warping background that raises alarm bells. But for Crystal Palace fans, a blatant misspelling of their own mascot is what instantly had fans questioning whether there was slop afoot.

Sadly, it's pretty unsurprising, as even huge iconic brands like Coca-Cola have been caught up in AI controversy. With slim regulation and the tools only getting more advanced, it seems AI content isn't slowing down – but neither is the backlash.

We are pleased to confirm that Selhurst Park is a candidate host venue for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035 🦅 https://t.co/EUw5OI8hgGNovember 23, 2026

Announcing that its home stadium, Selhurst Park, is a candidate host for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035, Crystal Palace's seemingly innocent post was pretty unassuming at first. It's only when you take a closer look at the finer details that things get questionable. Excuse me... who are the 'Eacles'?

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Fans quickly criticised the design, claiming there was no need for AI in such a simple post. "Do we not have a photo of the f**king stadium, our media team is in the gutter," one dissapointed fan wrote. "Imagine not having a photo of your own stadium and needing to slop one," another added, while one noted, "This is such a basic level of graphic design that would’ve taken seconds to make."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With AI tools readily available and often integrated into our everyday creative software, it's no surprise that it keeps infiltrating our feeds. With brands increasingly squeezed for resources and time, quick AI image generation feels like the obvious choice, but here it risks sacrificing the quality of your content. What should've been a celebratory post about the Women’s World Cup then becomes a source of derision and disappointment, proving that sloppy AI shortcuts aren't without consequence.

For more creative insight, check out why replacing creative jobs with AI could have a hidden cost or take a look at what happens when clients trust AI more than creative expertise.