We love a good optical illusion, and we've seen plenty of mind-benders over the years, but there's one really famous one that continues to intrigue scientists. The Müller-Lyer illusion looks so simple: two lines, one with arrows pointing inwards from the ends and one with arrows pointing out. One looks longer than the other, right?

A lot of people see it that way, but some people don't. Some people can immediately tell that the two horizontal lines are actually the same length (see below if you don't believe me). But the reason for this difference in perfection continues to be a topic of big debate.

(Image credit: Creative Commons J. Donaldson and F. Macpherson / Future)

This optical illusion was named after Franz Carl Müller-Lyer, its creator. Many people initially assume that the line with the arrows pointing inwards is longer than the other. But then research published in the 1960s claimed that people in African and Southeast Asian countries weren't so often fooled by the illusion. It seemed that WEIRD people were mode susceptible – that is, people whose backgrounds were Western, Educated, Industrialised, Rich and from a Democracy.

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That led to a theory that the apparent difference might have something to do with people in industrialised societies being more exposed to sharp angles and straight lines when growing up, and that this somehow moulds their perception.

The problem is that the suggested difference in perception has now been called into question. As reported by Sciencing, Dorsa Amir and Chaz Firestone, anthropologists at Duke and John Hopkins, have gathered evidence opposing the theory developed in the 1960s and published their findings in the Psychological Review.

They note that many variation of the Müller-Lyer illusion have been developed, including ones that work in a similar way despite using curved lines instead of straight ones. Other similar illusions abound, including the Ebbinghaus illusion, in which two identical dots are perceived to be different sizes depending on whether they're surrounded by six large dots or eight small dots. In that case, there are no lines or angles at all.

Variants of the illusion omit the straight lines (Image credit: BSGTI CC BY-SA 4.0)

A 3D variation of the optical illusion (Image credit: Mabit1 CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Müller-Lyer optical illusion also works in dynamic animations (Image credit: Gianni A. Sarcone CC BY-SA 4.0)

Amir and Firestone also turned up flaws in the case studies from the 1960s, and found that later reports had misconstrued the original findings. The evidence that Africans and Asians aren't fooled by the Müller-Lyer illusion appeared to be very scant.

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But one discovery would seem to be even more conclusive in disproving the old WEIRD theory. The optical illusion has been tested on people who were born blind and later had lens replacement surgery, and it appears to trick people immediately after they gain sight despite them not having grown up seeing lines and angles around them.

With the WEIRD theory ruled out, it seems then that this old optical illusion has become weirder, becoming a mystery again