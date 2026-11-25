This month, two imaginary worlds collide as the legendary tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons joins forces with the wildly popular MMORPG, World of Warcraft.



The two fantasy franchises have crossed paths before, albeit obliquely, with Warcraft: The Roleplaying Game in 2003, a standalone RPG that was compatible with D&D's 3rd Edition ruleset. The upcoming D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion book, however, is the first full-blooded crossover to bring the different species, settings and magical items of Warcraft to the beloved D&D 5E ruleset.



"It's such an obvious partnership that it was only a matter of time before it finally happened," admits Senior Game Designer James Wyatt, who led the project for D&D publishers' Wizards of the Coast. "Fundamentally, this book is about playing D&D in the world of Azeroth, and giving you the tools you need to do that."

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Welcome to Azeroth

D&D: World of Warcraft is a lavish 256-page hardback book that takes you back to the magical realm of Azeroth and enables you to explore it in the context of your D&D games. The new volume contains 13 WoW-themed character classes for you and your friends to play as, including staples such as Death Knights and Druids, Warlocks and Warriors. It's also chock full of lore that will enable you to devise a rich background for your characters, as well as a wide range of professions and gear that will help them on their adventures.



"I like to tell players that they can make a character whose backstory is unique, entirely unlike any other character with the same species," says Wyatt, of the book's flexibility. "You can play a Night Elf with the Sailor background, perhaps having grown up ferrying passengers between Auberdine and Rut'theran, never venturing into the heights of Teldrassil – unlike every Night Elf in the MMO. Or you might choose the Entertainer background for your Orc, deciding that you were part of a small, unloved theater company in Orgrimmar for years before deciding to seek your fortune as an adventurer instead. The possibilities are limitless!"

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

The new book contains a wealth of new illustrations alongside art that has been carefully selected from World of Warcraft's vast archives. "When I came in, I was like, okay, do we have the resources to do this all from scratch, or are we picking out some of the art [from the archives]?" says Jaramillo. "From there it was about figuring out which artists we would have and what type of visuals we would like to include, because World of Warcraft has several different styles of illustration, right from the beginning, like Chris Metzen's sketches [most of which hail from the early, pre-MMO versions of Warcraft – ed.] and then going through the Alex Horley work to more modern stuff, with Billy Christian and Andrey Kuzinskiy." In total the book contains work by more than 50 artists.



In terms of the methods and materials used, the book was a real mix with Jaramillo stating that, while most of the artists worked in PhotoShop and Procreate, some painted with oils and then touched the images up digitally.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

In short, it's a perfect blend of these two iconic games, though adapting an online game into a pen and paper RPG was no simple task. "Different parts of the game presented very different challenges," says Wyatt. "And even each WoW class demanded a different set of solutions as we tried to express that class in D&D terms. The result is a book that I think pushes our design across the board to new levels, and challenges our team to continue to innovate and explore the reaches of what we can do in D&D design."



Of course, ImagineFX is first and foremost a digital art magazine and we're excited about the visuals in the book as much as we are the game itself. D&D: World of Warcraft does not disappoint on that level – it's a genuinely lavish affair, with every chapter filled with gorgeous, evocative images that celebrate World of Warcraft's long history. Art Director Sergio Jaramillo led the design of the book in what sounds like a dream gig for the veteran WoW player.



"I joined the D&D team around two years ago," he explains. "By that time [Wizards of the Coast and WoW-owners Blizzard] were already thinking about getting this project prepped. As I was joining the team, my creative director asked me, 'Is there anything that we're working on that you might be interested in?' and immediately I said, 'Warcraft!' That is my jam. I was very familiar with the world, so it was a no-brainer for me."

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Another consideration that the art team needed to bear in mind was that Dungeons & Dragons books have an established format. "We had to have a visual UX layout," says Jaramillo. "The experience of the book needs to feel like it's a D&D book. With the chapter opener images, if it's a class [chapter] then it needs to feel like that class. The species pages need to inform what different types of characters you might find in a species." So, for example, the image used to illustrate the section on the Orcs is rendered in reds and greens, to reflect the creatures’ different skin tones in the video game.



Sometimes, however, a hole would need to be filled with the creation of an all-new image. "For the professions we found a [picture of] a guide fishing, but we needed at least one Horde image too, so that it didn't look like we're skewed towards just the Alliance," Jaramillo explains. "So we added an image of an undead gathering some shrooms. It was a case of getting the right images that we needed for the game. We had access to all these gorgeous pieces of art and we definitely dug deep into the archives of Blizzard."

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Into the dark

Of course, a big part of the appeal of both Dungeons & Dragons and Warcraft is losing yourself in a richly-detailed fantasy world. The locations of Azeroth remain a vital part of the WoW experience, arguably more so in this tabletop form where players are relying on the imagination of their DM, rather than graphics, to guide them through an adventure.



To help make the dungeons accurate to the game, Wyatt played through the MMORPG's various dungeons, trying to map them out, while Jaramillo worked with cartographers Damien Mammoliti and Marc Moureau. "Their style of art is a little bit different," says Jaramillo. Mark is a bit more comic book-ish, in the work that he does, it's more lines, and Damien is very painterly. So it was like, OK, how do we make these maps and styles look similar and inform [the players] that they belong to World of Warcraft. So we put them on parchment that is very reminiscent of the WoW maps. That's the bridge between these two artists and between D&D and WoW."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

One of the earliest locations that players will encounter in the book is the dank Blackfathom Deeps, a fallen temple of Elune that has been defiled by the sinister Twilight's Hammer, evil worshippers of the Old Gods. It's Wyatt's favourite dungeon in the book.



"Blackfathom Deeps holds a special place in my heart for a couple of reasons," he says. "My first WoW character was a Night Elf, and I spent months steeped in the aesthetic of the Night Elf regions of the world, including Teldrassil, Darkshore, and Ashenvale (where Blackfathom Deeps is located). I love the colors, the landscapes, and the music of those regions, and the hints of the sweeping history of the Night Elves I got as I adventured through those areas. It was also one of the only dungeons that I actually played as part of a group in those early years, where mostly I was exploring the world solo or with my daughter."

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Endless possibilities

Wyatt hopes that D&D players who have never experienced the MMORPG before will find inspiration for their own campaigns. "Any of the monsters in the bestiary chapter of this book can be dropped into a D&D campaign on any world," he notes. "My hope is that D&D players who pick up this book will realize that Azeroth is a really cool world that has a lot to offer as a setting for D&D campaigns!"



And as for those gamers who grew up with WoW and who are coming to D&D for the first time? "I want them to recognize the feeling of being in Azeroth, almost like you were sitting down and hearing the 'Legends of Azeroth' main title for the first time again. And then at the same time to realize with delight that this is an opportunity to explore the world in a whole new way. This is an Azeroth where you can talk to anyone you meet, interact with anything you see, go anywhere you want to, and try anything you can imagine. I can't wait to hear about the stories our players and DMs tell with this material."

Amazing imagery

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

When it comes to selecting Sergio Jaramillo's favourite image from D&D: World of Warcraft, the Art Director says that he cannot pick just one from the wealth of gorgeous visuals contained in the new book. "I'll give you three instead," he laughs. "One from the species, one from miscellaneous stuff, and one from the final characters in the book."



From the species, Jaramillo chooses an old WoW favourite. "I have to go with the image of the Pandaren. That piece, as soon as it came in, I was like, 'Oh, this just feels right.'"



When it comes to the miscellaneous pile, he chooses something more imposing. "I would have to go with the only new class image that we commissioned for the book, the Dracthyr Evoker," he says of a glorious picture of a fearsome and imposing dragon painted by Andrey Kuzinskiy. "That's just great. I really love the energy in that piece."



Finally, for the characters, he chooses an image by Alex Horley of a character known in the game as 'the daughter of the sea'. "I think it would have to be the picture of Jaina Proudmoore. Alex just did a really amazing job on that piece."

Egg hunt

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

As you might expect, Easter eggs for both games are littered throughout the new book, though both Jaramillo and Wyatt are coy about where you might find them. "The Easter Egg Hunt is less exciting if I tell you where to find them," says the latter, though he points to the piece of art used to illustrate the sections on mounts and companion creatures, noting "The mount and the companion should be recognizable" to fans.



"I wish I had more time to add even more Easter eggs to this," says Jaramillo. Asked for an example of one that he did manage to sneak in, he highlights a neat nod to D&D. "The art that we picked for the warlock class chapter is of a Gnome. That was just perfect because our warlock art in the D&D book is also a Gnome. So it's like okay, that’s nice. It just fits."

D&D: World of Warcraft is published by Wizards of the Coast, and is out now.