Game developers have taken to socials to share how much they're impressed with GTA 6.

GTA 6 has been out for less than a week, and it isn't just players and critics who are losing their minds. I gave it 5/5 in my GTA 6 review, and it holds a 99 Metascore, tying Ocarina of Time as the highest-rated game ever. As more people play and see more of Leonida, other game developers (those who really know what's what) are lining up to say they're a bit rattled.

The most dramatic reaction I've read came from Igor Sarzyński, creative director on Cyberpunk 2. Reported on Shift Delete, he posted on Bluesky on Saturday evening, two days after launch, and started with "GTA VI-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression is real", then called it "probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history" and "a technological and creative miracle".

He joked that Cyberpunk 2 was cancelled and he was off to sweep leaves in his garden.

GTA 6 is filled with small animation details and world-building that sets a new standard. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As our sister site GamesRadar+ covered, Sarzyński isn't the only CD Projekt Red game dev impressed. Joint CEO Michał Nowakowski called the game a masterpiece and said it's "unbelievably hard" to achieve what Rockstar has. Cyberpunk 2 associate game director Paweł Sasko called it a "generational banger". Witcher 4 director Sebastian Kalemba said he'd love to lose a whole weekend to it, although he's busy hunting monsters for now.

@RockstarGames created a masterpiece that I am planning to explore in the coming weeks and months. Massive congratulations to the whole team who worked on the game. It is unbelievably hard to achieve what you just did. Hats off to all of youNovember 19, 2026

Having played the game for weeks, it never fails to impress. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A Bugatti for a Victorian child

Over at Naughty Dog, Michael Barclay, who has 19 years in the industry and is working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, said GTA 6 looks to him like "a Bugatti Veyron would to a nervous Victorian child".

Push Square picked up on how Barclay was impressed by the lighting specifically, which he explained is mostly dynamic, yet he says it looks as good as, if not better than, most baked lighting. That's a big deal in an open world where the weather and time of day never stop changing.

Tim Soret of Odd Tales (The Last Night) joined the thread, saying he can't work out how Rockstar gets so many draw calls, hair simulations and volumetric lights running at once.

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I’ve made video games for 19 years and GTA VI appears to me as a Bugatti Veyron would to a nervous Victorian child.November 20, 2026

Game devs can't believe the visual and creative standard GTA 6 has set. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Why GTA 6 feels so lived-in

None of this surprises anyone who's seen how Rockstar builds its world. As I reported earlier, Rockstar's art team designs buildings by imagining who actually lives in them. And then there's the fact that the animators spend months on small details, like how Lucia opens a door with her hip in a natural way when her hands are full.

VP of art Miriam Bellard says they ask whether a place is messy or tidy, and "what is their taste?" The range runs from industrial and scruffy to decadent and dangerous.

So it seems the people who made GTA 6 are as stunned as everyone else by what they've achieved. As GamesRadar+ reported, Rockstar production coordinator Navya Manaswitha reacted to the reviews by saying she's "truly grateful to be a part of this masterpiece".

I've already argued Rockstar has bucked the AI trend in how it made the game, and GTA 6 is proof that human creativity is still the most impressive technology we have. It seems most game devs agree.

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