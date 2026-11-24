It took designers 20 years to bring this font back from the dead
Production Type refused to let this Parisian classic die.
Paris-based foundry Production Type has revived the classic French typeface Vendôme, restoring it to its former glory. Once tainted by poor handwritten recreations and clunky scans, the font eventually lost its lustre, but with patience and craft, Production Type has revitalised this classic for the better.
In its early days, Vendôme was one of the best serif fonts – a celebration of France's post-WWII creative boom. Making a playful, contemporary debut, the new Vendôme Nouveau is a love letter to French heritage, with a elegant, modern refinement.
Vendôme first made its debut back in 1950, drawn by sculptor and set designer François Ganeau, with meticulous art direction from Roger Excoffon. Defined by its "leaning stems, wavering strokes, plunging Vs, and abruptly sharp serifs," the typeface became an icon of design, featuring on ads, book jackets, record sleeves, and film posters.
But the legendary font soon began to suffer from its own success, being recreated by sign painters and shopkeepers who wanted a slice of its fame. With the rise of phototypesetting, the font was endlessly copied, and by the 90s, the iconic typeface had countless iterations with varying degrees of quality and style.
Refusing to let the icon die, the Production Type team (and type historian PhDs) set about restoring the font to its former glory. A labour of love, the process took over 20 years of meticulous redrawing, using an array of archival paper proofs and filling the gaps of missing weights from scratch.
The font made an unconventional and wonderfully contemporary debut on the NYC subway, where commuters were snapped reading fake typographic self-help books like “How to Raise a Sans Serif in an All-Serif Family”.
Discover more about the project or take a look at the most iconic typefaces ever made.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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