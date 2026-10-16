Designers are cringing at Tate McRae’s new single cover

Singer Tate McRae has released a teaser for her new single Housewife, and while the moody superyacht setting has sparked fan theories, there's one detail designers can't ignore. The font.

Featuring one of the most iconic typefaces of all time, the design has surprised creatives thanks to its unexpected appearance on the single's branding. But while some are clutching their metaphorical pearls, others see the controversial font choice as a return to form for the pop music design world.

So what typographical sin has ol' Tate committed? She's used an ultra light Helvetica font. I know, the horror.

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"She will pay for her crimes," one X user wrote, while another joked, "It's grotesque tbh." While one critic claimed "Tate McRae has NO REASON to be using an ultra light Helvetica font," others gestured to album covers of the early 2000s, like Britney's I Love Rock 'N' Roll, and Madonna's Bedtime Stories. Remember those? Exactly... that's why we don't use ultra light Helvetica, folks.

(Image credit: Jive/Warner Bros)

For more music news check out why Kpop group IVE's new album cover felt so unsettling or take a look at Phoebe Bridgers' 'internet-free' album campaign.