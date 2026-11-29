Every Black Friday, it feels like there's an increasingly overwhelming amount of stuff. It can easily become pretty fatiguing to endlessly search for the perfect quick dopamine impulse buy, but there's only one product that I can wholeheartedly recommend.

I was first introduced to Loop earplugs through a barrage of ads on my timeline and quickly dismissed them as a gimmick. It was only when I started attending gigs regularly a few years ago that I realised hearing protection was not a 'nice to have' but a need, so I took a chance on Loop.

My pair of Loop Experience 2s now come with me everywhere. Whether I'm at an eardrum-bursting gig or just need to take the edge off the loud morning commute, they are, without a doubt, my holy grail product. Thankfully, there's a juicy Cyber Monday deal on them right now, so if you've been on the fence, now is the time to cop yourself a pair.

Save 20% Loop Experience 2 Earplugs: was $34.95 now $27.95 at Amazon While Loop offers a variety of earplugs for different scenarios, whether you prioritise sleep, focus or a fully adjustable experience, the Experience 2s are my favourite. They offer elite sound filtering that makes live music sound wonderfully crisp, without losing the atmosphere of a heavy gig. I've worn these on my morning train commute, at band practice, and on walks when the world feels a little too noisy. Each time, they offer me a sense of comfort, with the assurance that my hearing is protected.

Not quite what you're looking for? Shop other Loop earplug deals based on your region.