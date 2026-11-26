Whether you're a musician who needs accurate monitoring, a designer who wants something better than AirPods for long editing sessions, or simply someone who loves quality audio, Linsoul IEMs make some of the best IEMs (in-ear-monitors) around.

But, other than the best budget IEMs, they usually don't come cheap, so when Black Friday comes around, it's the perfect time to pick up a bargain.

In this article, I've picked out the IEMs I think are most worth your money, running from budget single-driver sets to the best multi-driver IEMs under $500. Many are models I've tested myself, and all of them punch well above their price tags.

The state of IEMs in 2026

It's been a remarkable year for in-ear monitors, and Chinese brands, often lumped together under the "ChiFi "label, are a big reason why. Companies such as ZiiGaat, Kiwi Ears and Simgot are releasing new models at a dizzying pace, and they're no longer just competing on price.

We're seeing genuine innovation, from MEMS drivers to micro-planars, alongside a wave of collaborations with influential reviewers such as Z Reviews and HBB.

The upshot? Sound quality that would have cost a small fortune a decade ago is now available for less than a decent pair of trainers, and the gap with the big established brands keeps on shrinking.