Earphones Black Friday deals: 14 brilliant IEMs that punch far above their price
Upgrade your wired earphones for less, with these Black Friday bargains.
Whether you're a musician who needs accurate monitoring, a designer who wants something better than AirPods for long editing sessions, or simply someone who loves quality audio, Linsoul IEMs make some of the best IEMs (in-ear-monitors) around.
But, other than the best budget IEMs, they usually don't come cheap, so when Black Friday comes around, it's the perfect time to pick up a bargain.
In this article, I've picked out the IEMs I think are most worth your money, running from budget single-driver sets to the best multi-driver IEMs under $500. Many are models I've tested myself, and all of them punch well above their price tags.
I just love this IEM. Billed as the world's flattest IEM, the Reference is built for people who want to hear exactly what's on the recording. Twin 10mm dynamic drivers in a horizontally opposed layout handle the bass, while two Sonion balanced armatures take the mids and a Knowles supertweeter covers the top end.
It's the top pick in my best IEMs under $500 guide for a good reason.
This is Xenns Mangird's most premium IEM to date, and it doesn't hold back on hardware: two dynamic drivers and eight balanced armatures per side, split across a four-way crossover. As a result, you get to enjoy a wide, open soundstage with clear, airy treble and loads of detail, while the swirling, abalone-style resin faceplates mean that no two pairs look quite the same.
I'm a big fan of the Tea Pro, which I called "engagingly musical and beautifully built" in my review. Its dual 8mm dynamic drivers and six balanced armatures deliver a full, natural and lush sound, with a sub-bass presence that's always there without ever swamping the midrange. It's not the most analytical, but perfect to relax into for hours at a time.
On a tighter budget? The EW300 packs a lot of tech for the cash, combining three driver types in one compact CNC-machined shell: a 10mm dynamic driver for the bass and mids, plus a 6mm planar and a piezoelectric driver working together on the highs. Swappable nozzles let you tweak the tuning, and overall, the sound from this IEM is warm, punchy and forgiving.
Out of all of ZiiGaat's recent releases, the Horizon is my favourite, earning 8 out of 10 in my review. It pairs a 10mm dynamic driver with two Knowles balanced armatures and two planar drivers, producing a bright-leaning, detailed sound with an impressively spacious soundstage. If you can handle a lively treble, it's an absolute treat.
Launched in 2022, the original Cadenza is a bit of a legend, and it's still the perfect budget entry point into the world of IEMs. A single 10mm beryllium diaphragm dynamic driver, sat inside a 3D-printed resin shell, delivers a balanced sound with rich mids and clear treble, for a low, low price. Light, comfortable and a big step up from basic buds.
Released early this year, the Cadenza II builds on its predecessor with a new 10mm titanium-coated dynamic driver and Kiwi Ears' updated KARS 2.0 bass-tuning system. My review focused on its near-neutral sound and excellent build quality, which includes a CNC-machined aluminium faceplate. If you like your sound bass-heavy, look elsewhere, but if you seek an affordable all-rounder, you're golden.
Billed as the world's first MEMS + 1DD + 3BA tribrid IEM, the Halcyon pairs a MEMS driver, a type of tech also used in hearing aids, with a 10mm dynamic driver and three balanced armatures. When testing it for my review I loved its deep, rumbly sub-bass and well-judged treble; if your playlists lean bass-heavy, it really shines.
The Odyssey pairs a custom 10mm dynamic driver with three genuine Knowles balanced armatures: two full-range drivers for the mids and an ultra-high frequency tweeter. What makes it stand out is its bass: low notes hit like a subwoofer but stop quickly rather than lingering. That keeps the neutral midrange clean and uncluttered, with vocals that sound natural rather than plasticky.
This IEM is a collab between audio brand ZiiGaat and YouTube reviewer Zeos of Z Reviews. Its single 10mm diamond-like carbon (DLC) dynamic driver serves up a hefty 16dB bass shelf, with warm, rich mids and enough treble extension to stop things getting muddy. If you like your music to rumble, this is the one.
The Lush is ZiiGaat's take on a studio monitor and is designed for sound engineers and stage musicians. It pairs a 10mm dynamic driver with four balanced armatures via a three-way crossover, with the bass cut off at 200Hz so it doesn't bleed into the mids. Expect a neutral, coherent and versatile sound in a light, comfortable resin shell.
As the name suggests, Punch Audio is all about big, bold bass, and the Patada gives that tradition a refined twist. Combining a 10mm ceramic diaphragm dynamic driver with a MEMS driver for the top end makes for a smoother, more open treble than you might expect, alongside the usual low-end thump. This is still a basshead set, then, just a slightly more well-behaved one.
The KE4 uses two 10mm dynamic drivers in an isobaric subwoofer arrangement, paired with two balanced armatures through a three-way crossover. It was an early affordable take on the 'New Meta' tuning, and when I reviewed it, I found the bass hefty but the midrange the real star: rich, layered and never boxy or thin. It's comfortable and non-fatiguing to wear, too.
CrinEar's first production IEM, the Daybreak, arrived in 2025 and is built more for enjoyment than analysis. Its combines a dynamic driver, two balanced armatures and two micro-planar drivers in a 3D-printed resin shell with aluminium faceplates. If the Reference prioritises strict accuracy, the Daybreak goes for a more engaging, crowd-pleasing sound that works with pretty much any genre.
The state of IEMs in 2026
It's been a remarkable year for in-ear monitors, and Chinese brands, often lumped together under the "ChiFi "label, are a big reason why. Companies such as ZiiGaat, Kiwi Ears and Simgot are releasing new models at a dizzying pace, and they're no longer just competing on price.
We're seeing genuine innovation, from MEMS drivers to micro-planars, alongside a wave of collaborations with influential reviewers such as Z Reviews and HBB.
The upshot? Sound quality that would have cost a small fortune a decade ago is now available for less than a decent pair of trainers, and the gap with the big established brands keeps on shrinking.
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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