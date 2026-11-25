If you've been waiting for the right 3D printer deal to start exploring this exciting craft, Black Friday is your moment. The Elegoo Black Friday sale is in full swing, and the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, a machine we highly recommend for beginners, is reduced by $80 to $369 at Amazon.
We think this is an ideal choice for beginners since it's easy to set up and run, offers good value and provides plenty of flexibility to grow as a creator since it can handle a range of materials and multi-colour printing (see our guide to the best 3D printers to see how it compares to other options we've tested). There are also a couple of great deals running on Elegoo resin printers if you want to make more detailed objects, and the brand's running discounts on resins and filaments.
Hitting the sweet spot for speed, quality and versatility at an accessible price, the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo FDM printer is suitable for everyone from first-time makers to experienced creators. The enclosed CoreXY design, automated setup and leveling, intuitive user interface, 350°C hardened-steel nozzle and four-colour system offer an approachable path into multicolour printing while providing the performance and flexibility to push projects.
The open-frame Centauri 2 is reduced to $279 but the Carbon version's closed frame has the benefit of allowing the use of temperature-sensitive materials such as ABS, ASA, nylon, polycarbonate and carbon fiber filaments
UK DEAL:
£398 £329 at Elegoo
The Saturn 4 is a resin printer for creators who need precise, ultra-fine detail with high surface quality. With a 16K LCD, it offers large build volume, a heated vat, and automatic levelling and tilt-release technology for an efficient workflow ideal for tabletop gaming models, miniatures and collectible characters.
See our full Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra review.
UK DEAL:
£579 £359 at Elegoo
For a more economical introduction to resin 3D printing, the Mars 5 Ultra is an accessible option for tabletop gamers and miniature enthusiasts. Automatic leveling, tilt release and print-failure detection keep the setup and operation simple, while 9K resolution can deliver detailed results if not as fine as the 16K Saturn 4 Ultra above.
UK DEAL:
£200 £154 at Elegoo
The ideal budget 3D printer for beginners?
For most beginners, an FDM (fused deposition modeling) 3D printer is the way to go. They're safer, cleaner, cheaper to run, and easier to post-process than resin printers. We recommend the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo because as well as making things as easy as possible, it provides plenty of versatility to dive deep once you're ready to start getting more hands on and to develop in 3D printing, without having to go out an buy another machine that allows more flexibility.
It leaves very little work to do in assembly, with no gantries to bolt together. You just remove the accessories and shipping foam, plug in the screen, and you can be up and running in a few minutes. It offers a practical mid-size build volume of 256 × 256 × 256mm (10.1 × 10.1 × 10.1 inches), the closed frame means you can work with a wide range of materials and there's the option of multi-colour printing.
There's also a built-in camera, so you can film timelapses of your print jobs and monitor in real time, and it has a self-clean function.
My exception to this recommendation would be if you specifically want to create detailed miniatures or character models, which require ultra-fine precision and a higher surface quality. For that, the best-value introduction is the Mars 5 Ultra.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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