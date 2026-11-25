If you've been waiting for the right 3D printer deal to start exploring this exciting craft, Black Friday is your moment. The Elegoo Black Friday sale is in full swing, and the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, a machine we highly recommend for beginners, is reduced by $80 to $369 at Amazon.

We think this is an ideal choice for beginners since it's easy to set up and run, offers good value and provides plenty of flexibility to grow as a creator since it can handle a range of materials and multi-colour printing (see our guide to the best 3D printers to see how it compares to other options we've tested). There are also a couple of great deals running on Elegoo resin printers if you want to make more detailed objects, and the brand's running discounts on resins and filaments.

Resin beginners Save $72 Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra: was $356.99 now $284.99 at Amazon For a more economical introduction to resin 3D printing, the Mars 5 Ultra is an accessible option for tabletop gamers and miniature enthusiasts. Automatic leveling, tilt release and print-failure detection keep the setup and operation simple, while 9K resolution can deliver detailed results if not as fine as the 16K Saturn 4 Ultra above. UK DEAL: £200 £154 at Elegoo

The ideal budget 3D printer for beginners?

For most beginners, an FDM (fused deposition modeling) 3D printer is the way to go. They're safer, cleaner, cheaper to run, and easier to post-process than resin printers. We recommend the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo because as well as making things as easy as possible, it provides plenty of versatility to dive deep once you're ready to start getting more hands on and to develop in 3D printing, without having to go out an buy another machine that allows more flexibility.

It leaves very little work to do in assembly, with no gantries to bolt together. You just remove the accessories and shipping foam, plug in the screen, and you can be up and running in a few minutes. It offers a practical mid-size build volume of 256 × 256 × 256mm (10.1 × 10.1 × 10.1 inches), the closed frame means you can work with a wide range of materials and there's the option of multi-colour printing.

There's also a built-in camera, so you can film timelapses of your print jobs and monitor in real time, and it has a self-clean function.

My exception to this recommendation would be if you specifically want to create detailed miniatures or character models, which require ultra-fine precision and a higher surface quality. For that, the best-value introduction is the Mars 5 Ultra.