A good ergonomic office chair should really be one of the priorities when you're building a home office or creative studio, up there with your choice of computer and display. Too often people give it little thought, which can lead to bad posture, discomfort and back pain. That's why we've been testing chairs for over six years to seek out the best options of the market.

The good news is that Black Friday office chair discounts leave less excuse to keep putting off such an essential purchase. All of the 10 best office chairs we've tested have discounts right now, including 10% off the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro – now $449.10 at Brancho and 26% off the already great value Sihoo M18 – now just $125.90 at Amazon.

To see how the chairs below compare against each other, see our guide to the best office chairs for back pain. I've also linked to our full reviews alongside the details of the deals below

The best ergonomic office chair Black Friday deals

5-star rated! Save $49.90 Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: was $499 now $449.10 at Branch This has topped our guide to the best office chairs since we reviewed it over a year ago. It's the best mid-priced chair we've tested, offering an excellent balance of value, good design, comfort and sound ergonomics with a padded, two-way adjustable lumbar support for back health and ample adjustability. A $50 discount might not seem like a lot, but this was already great value. See our five-star Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro review. Read more Read less ▼

Most stylish Save $59.90 Branch Verve Chair: was $599 now $539.10 at Branch If you want an office chair that makes more of an interior design statement, the Verve stands out with its sleek, modern lines, 3D-knit back weave and colour-matched frames for a sleek modern look. It has great easily adjustable lumbar support and a nicely balanced recline, but note that the arm rests aren't adjustable. See our full Branch Verve chair review. Read more Read less ▼

Best for standing desks Save $171 Hag Capisco: was $1,134 now $963 at Amazon The quirky Hag Capisco is our favourite office chair for combining with a standing desk. It looks fantastic as a design object, and it's actually surprisingly versatile. you can sit on it like a normal chair, perch on it when you're standing, or turn it around and use the back rest to support your chest instead. This range of options encourages movement through throughout the day between sitting, perching and standing. See our full Hag Capisco review Read more Read less ▼

So which is the best ergonomic chair Black Friday deal for you? We think the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro offers the best balance of comfort, adjustability and looks, while the Branch Verve stands out for design lovers. The Hinomi H2 Pro is ideal if you're tall or love tweaking every detail. And if you're happy to rethink how you work altogether, the HAG Capisco remains in a class of its own.

But if budget is tight, the Sihoo M18 is an easy pick. We've not found another chair that offers this level of comfort and build for such an economical price: just be aware that you'll need to assemble it.