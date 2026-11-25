A good ergonomic office chair should really be one of the priorities when you're building a home office or creative studio, up there with your choice of computer and display. Too often people give it little thought, which can lead to bad posture, discomfort and back pain. That's why we've been testing chairs for over six years to seek out the best options of the market.
The good news is that Black Friday office chair discounts leave less excuse to keep putting off such an essential purchase. All of the 10 best office chairs we've tested have discounts right now, including 10% off the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro – now $449.10 at Brancho and 26% off the already great value Sihoo M18 – now just $125.90 at Amazon.
To see how the chairs below compare against each other, see our guide to the best office chairs for back pain. I've also linked to our full reviews alongside the details of the deals below
The best ergonomic office chair Black Friday deals
This has topped our guide to the best office chairs since we reviewed it over a year ago. It's the best mid-priced chair we've tested, offering an excellent balance of value, good design, comfort and sound ergonomics with a padded, two-way adjustable lumbar support for back health and ample adjustability. A $50 discount might not seem like a lot, but this was already great value.
See our five-star Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro review.
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When it comes to value, we've been rating the M18 for years. It might not have the most stylish looks, but if offers a level of comfort and adjustability that we've not found anywhere else at such a budget price point.
UK deal:
£169.99 £123.44 at Amazon
Read our full Sihoo M18 review
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This only gaming chair we recommend is another rare recipient of a five-star rating from Creative Bloq. Gaming chairs often aren't very ergonomic, or very well built at all, in fact, but the Secretlab Titan Evo was a revelation, with a much more refined design than we expected. We found to be a pleasure to assemble (really!) and exceedingly comfortable.
UK deal: £469 £419 at Secretlab
See our Secretlab Titan EVO review
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Branch’s Multitask chair is the one of the US-based furniture manufacturer’s cheapest offerings, and it strips things down to the fundamentals. There's no lumbar support, but it has a solid build and premium feel for a very reasonable price.
See our full Branch Multitask chair review.
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Autonomous make some of the best ergonomic chairs out there, and the Ultra 2 stands out for its resemblance to one of the most popular Herman Miller chairs – and at a much more accessible porice.
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The Hinomi H2 Pro stands out for adjustability. With 19 points of adjustment, it competes with much more expensive chairs and comes out winning. A novel bonus is that it folds down into a compact shape that's easy to tuck away, making it a great pick for anyone short on space.
UK deal:
£639 £599 at Amazon
See our full Hinomi H2 Pro review.
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If you want an office chair that makes more of an interior design statement, the Verve stands out with its sleek, modern lines, 3D-knit back weave and colour-matched frames for a sleek modern look. It has great easily adjustable lumbar support and a nicely balanced recline, but note that the arm rests aren't adjustable.
See our full Branch Verve chair review.
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An office chair with a fan? We thought it was a gimmick, but our reviewer was surprised to find himself won over by the rechargeable Omni Pro with its fan and motorised lumbar support won us over. The motorised adjustment lets you precisely dial in the perfect lumbar position, and the articulated backrest accompanies movement really well.
UK deal:
£1,191 £899 at Amazon
See our full LiberNovo Omni Pro review
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For a more luxurious traditional leather chair, the X4 Executive stands out as one of the most comfortable chairs we've tested. Combined with the metal base, the leather upholstered sear provides reassuring support.
See our full X4 Executive review
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The quirky Hag Capisco is our favourite office chair for combining with a standing desk. It looks fantastic as a design object, and it's actually surprisingly versatile. you can sit on it like a normal chair, perch on it when you're standing, or turn it around and use the back rest to support your chest instead. This range of options encourages movement through throughout the day between sitting, perching and standing.
See our full Hag Capisco review
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So which is the best ergonomic chair Black Friday deal for you? We think the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro offers the best balance of comfort, adjustability and looks, while the Branch Verve stands out for design lovers. The Hinomi H2 Pro is ideal if you're tall or love tweaking every detail. And if you're happy to rethink how you work altogether, the HAG Capisco remains in a class of its own.
But if budget is tight, the Sihoo M18 is an easy pick. We've not found another chair that offers this level of comfort and build for such an economical price: just be aware that you'll need to assemble it.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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