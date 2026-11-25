XPPen has launched its Black Friday sale, with up to 30% off selected drawing tablets and pen displays in the US and UK. Savings apply to everything from entry-level Artist displays to the more powerful Artist Pro range, as well as standalone Android drawing tablets.

If you've been thinking about upgrading your digital art setup, there are some decent discounts here, particularly on the larger 4K pen displays. The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K gets the biggest reduction, with 30% off in both the US and UK, while the Artist Ultra 14 and the new Android tablet, the Magic Pro 13, offer more portable options for artists who want to work away from a desktop. (Read my Magic Pro 13 review before buying.)

The UK sale runs until 5 December, while the US offers end earlier, on 27 November, so there's a little less time to shop Stateside.

I've picked out the best XPPen Black Friday deals below, including the standout savings in both regions. If you're not sure which model is right for you, check out our guide to the best drawing tablets.

Best XPPen Black Friday deals: US quick list

Best XPPen Black Friday deals: UK quick list

Best XPPen Black Friday deals: in full

XPPen is running its Black Friday offers through its own online stores, with slightly different discounts and sale dates depending on where you're shopping.

You can browse the full selection of deals here: