XPPen has launched its Black Friday sale, with up to 30% off selected drawing tablets and pen displays in the US and UK. Savings apply to everything from entry-level Artist displays to the more powerful Artist Pro range, as well as standalone Android drawing tablets.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your digital art setup, there are some decent discounts here, particularly on the larger 4K pen displays. The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K gets the biggest reduction, with 30% off in both the US and UK, while the Artist Ultra 14 and the new Android tablet, the Magic Pro 13, offer more portable options for artists who want to work away from a desktop. (Read my Magic Pro 13 review before buying.)
The UK sale runs until 5 December, while the US offers end earlier, on 27 November, so there's a little less time to shop Stateside.
I've picked out the best XPPen Black Friday deals below, including the standout savings in both regions. If you're not sure which model is right for you, check out our guide to the best drawing tablets.
Best XPPen Black Friday deals: US quick list
- XPPen Magic Pro 13: $799.99 – save 20%
- XPPen Artist Ultra 14: $499.99 – save 29%
- XPPen Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2): $1,329.99 – save 30%
- XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K: $839.99 – save 30%
- XPPen Artist 16 3rd: $299.99 – save 25%
- XPPen Artist 12 3rd: $174.23 – save 30%
- XPPen Magic Drawing Pad: $469.99 – save 6%
- XPPen Magic Note Pad: $359.99 – save 18%
Best XPPen Black Friday deals: UK quick list
- XPPen Magic Pro 13: £809 – save 10%
- XPPen Artist Ultra 14: £509.99 – save 15%
- XPPen Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2): £1,444 – save 15%
- XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K: £839 – save 30%
- XPPen Artist 16 3rd: £229.49 – save 15%
- XPPen Artist 12 3rd: £161.49 – save 15%
- XPPen Magic Drawing Pad: £399.99 – save 20%
- XPPen Magic Note Pad: £279.99 – save 30%
Best XPPen Black Friday deals: in full
The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K is the standout deal in this sale, with 30% off in both the US and UK. The 4K pen display is aimed at artists who want a sizeable working area and plenty of screen detail for illustration, photo editing and design work. At $849.99 in the US and £839 in the UK, this is a good opportunity to step up to a more professional drawing display without paying full price.
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The Artist Ultra 14 is a more compact pen display for artists who want a high-end screen without giving up too much desk space. Its 14-inch 2.8K OLED display and support for two styluses make it an interesting alternative to the larger desktop displays, particularly if colour accuracy and portability matter.
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The Magic Pro 13 is XPPen's portable drawing tablet and Android-powered creative device, bringing drawing apps and a pressure-sensitive stylus together in a standalone package. It's a more interesting proposition than simply plugging a pen display into a computer, particularly for artists who want to sketch and work on the move.
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If you need a big drawing surface, the Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) is the top-end option in this sale. Its 27-inch display gives illustrators, designers and other digital artists plenty of room to work, making it better suited to a permanent studio setup than a portable drawing tablet.
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The Artist 16 3rd is one of the more affordable ways to start drawing directly on a screen. Its 16-inch working area gives you more room than the smaller entry-level models, making it a sensible option for students, hobbyists and anyone upgrading from a basic pen tablet.
UK: Artist 16 3rd is
£269.99 £229.49
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For a smaller, more affordable pen display, the Artist 12 3rd is worth a look. Designed for artists who don't need a huge screen or have limited desk space, it's an accessible entry point into screen-based digital drawing for under $200 in the UK and the US.
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The Magic Note Pad is the more productivity-focused option in XPPen's standalone tablet range, combining digital note-taking with drawing and creative apps. It's an alternative to a conventional pen display for anyone who wants a device for more than just illustration.
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The original Magic Drawing Pad helped establish XPPen's standalone Android drawing tablet range, offering a way to draw without needing a computer or a separate pen display. It's still worth considering if you want an all-in-one portable drawing device, although the discount here is relatively modest at just 6% in the US and 20% in the UK.
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XPPen is running its Black Friday offers through its own online stores, with slightly different discounts and sale dates depending on where you're shopping.
You can browse the full selection of deals here:
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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