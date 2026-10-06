This magic notebook digitises your doodles in real time, and it's 30% off right now
The XPPEN Note Plus is reduced for October Prime Day.
I don't consider myself an artist, but one of the coolest and most useful things I've discovered this year is a physical notebook that digitises as you draw. The XPPEN Note Plus is 30% off Prime Day in the US, down to just $69.98 from $99.99 at Amazon.
It works like magic, or at least it feels that way, keeping your notes, sketches, doodles, and masterpieces synced up in the physical and digital realms.
When attending IFA in Berlin last month, I got to try out this wizardly Bluetooth Notebook in person. I drew a very bad sketch of the Creative Bloq logo, and watched it become digitised in perfect harmony.
You can see it for yourself in the video I put together below. For more recommendations, check out our guide to the best drawing tablets for digital art, as well as the best tablets with a stylus pen.
See the XPPEN Note Plus in action
Get the XPPEN Note Plus for less this Prime Day
This is the same product I used in the video above, and physical drawings on real A5 paper can be synced to your phone or tablet for Smart digital note-taking.
This product from a different brand, Huion, shares the same concept: a delicate A5 notebook that digitises your work. BUT the Huion Note Digital also doubles as a Pen Tablet for artists. You can replace the inner A5 pages with the panel and connect to your PC seamlessly for digital drawing.
As we found in our review, XPPen's slim and lightweight tablet, the Magic Note Pad, does a bit of everything, allowing you to take notes, read and sketch on the go. The X3 Pro Pencil 2 stylus is included.
This is not a real paper tablet, but it offers a paper-like experience.
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Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
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