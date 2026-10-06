This magic notebook digitises your doodles in real time, and it's 30% off right now

I don't consider myself an artist, but one of the coolest and most useful things I've discovered this year is a physical notebook that digitises as you draw. The XPPEN Note Plus is 30% off Prime Day in the US, down to just $69.98 from $99.99 at Amazon.

It works like magic, or at least it feels that way, keeping your notes, sketches, doodles, and masterpieces synced up in the physical and digital realms.

When attending IFA in Berlin last month, I got to try out this wizardly Bluetooth Notebook in person. I drew a very bad sketch of the Creative Bloq logo, and watched it become digitised in perfect harmony.

You can see it for yourself in the video I put together below. For more recommendations, check out our guide to the best drawing tablets for digital art, as well as the best tablets with a stylus pen.

See the XPPEN Note Plus in action

Get the XPPEN Note Plus for less this Prime Day