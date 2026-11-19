Huion has started its Black Friday sale early, with discounts across its Kamvas drawing tablet range and some more affordable pen tablets. If you've been thinking about upgrading your digital art setup or getting started with a dedicated drawing tablet, there are some worthwhile savings to consider.

The biggest discounts in this year's US Amazon offers include 34% off the Huion H1060P, 33% off the Huion Note and 27% off the Kamvas Pro 19 (read our review). There's also money off some of Huion's newer pen displays, including the Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) and Kamvas 16 (Gen 3), one I recently reviewed.

I've picked out the best Huion deals below, from affordable graphics tablets to larger professional pen displays. The Amazon US promotions run from 19 to 30 November, while Huion's UK Black Friday sale is also running, although individual UK prices weren't supplied in this deal list.

Best Huion early Black Friday deals: US quick list

Best Huion early Black Friday deals: UK quick list

Best Huion early Black Friday deals: in full

Save $70.45 Huion Kamvas 13 (Gen 3): was $269 now $198.55 at Amazon The Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) is one of Huion's more accessible pen displays, with a 13.3-inch screen that makes it a good option if you don't have much desk space. This deal takes $71 off the usual price, bringing it below $200. It's worth considering if you're moving from a traditional graphics tablet to a screen-based drawing experience without spending a fortune. Read more Read less ▼

Save $11.41 Huion Inspiroy H640p: was $37.99 now $26.58 at Amazon If you don't need a built-in screen, a traditional pen tablet is still one of the cheapest ways to get into digital art. The H640P is compact, and this deal brings it down to just $26.59. The OTG version also lets you connect compatible mobile devices. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40.20 Huion Note Digital Notebook: was $119.99 now $79.79 at Amazon Not strictly a traditional drawing tablet, the Huion Note is a smart notebook that bridges handwritten notes and digital workflows. It's a useful alternative if you prefer putting pen to paper but want to capture your notes and sketches digitally. The $40 savings make it a more affordable creative accessory. Read more Read less ▼

Huion Kamvas Pro 27 (144Hz): was $2,199 now $1,869.15 at Amazon There's also a discount on the 144Hz Kamvas Pro 27. It's the most expensive tablet in this selection, but the $329.85 saving is the biggest cash discount here. If you're investing in a high-end drawing display for professional creative work, it's worth comparing this model with the standard Pro 27 before buying. Read more Read less ▼

Where to find more Huion Black Friday deals

If you're shopping in the UK or the US, Huion has a dedicated Black Friday sale page on Amazon. The promotion runs from 10 to 30 November, but don't forget the official Huion page, where you'll often find flash sales and bundles you can't find on Amazon.