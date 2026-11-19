Huion has started its Black Friday sale early, with discounts across its Kamvas drawing tablet range and some more affordable pen tablets. If you've been thinking about upgrading your digital art setup or getting started with a dedicated drawing tablet, there are some worthwhile savings to consider.
The biggest discounts in this year's US Amazon offers include 34% off the Huion H1060P, 33% off the Huion Note and 27% off the Kamvas Pro 19 (read our review). There's also money off some of Huion's newer pen displays, including the Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) and Kamvas 16 (Gen 3), one I recently reviewed.
I've picked out the best Huion deals below, from affordable graphics tablets to larger professional pen displays. The Amazon US promotions run from 19 to 30 November, while Huion's UK Black Friday sale is also running, although individual UK prices weren't supplied in this deal list.
Best Huion early Black Friday deals: US quick list
- Huion Kamvas 13 (Gen 3):
$269$198 at Amazon - save $71
- Huion Kamvas 16 (Gen 3):
$499$402 at Amazon – save $97
- Huion Kamvas Pro 16 V2:
$339$284 at Amazon – save $55
- Huion Kamvas 22 (Gen 3):
$599$509.15 at Amazon – save $89.85
- Huion H640P with OTG:
$37.99$26.59 at Amazon – save $11.40
- Huion H1060P with OTG:
$59.99$39.70 at Amazon – save $20.29
- Huion Note:
$119.99$79.99 at Amazon – save $40
- Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3):
$1,399$1,189.15 at Amazon – $209.85
- Huion Kamvas Pro 19:
$1,099$799 at Amazon – save $300
- Huion Kamvas Pro 27:
$1,799$1,471 at Amazon – save $328
- Huion Kamvas Pro 27 (144Hz):
$2,199$1,869.15 at Amazon – save $329.85
Best Huion early Black Friday deals: UK quick list
- Huion Kamvas 13 (Gen 3): £
249£198.54 at Amazon - save £50.46
- Huion Kamvas 16 (Gen 3):
£499£398.99 at Amazon – save £100
- Huion Kamvas Pro 16 V2:
£349£284.05 at Amazon – save £64.95
- Huion Kamvas 22 (Gen 3):
£649£551.65 at Amazon – save £97.35
- Huion H640P with OTG:
£49.99£27.07 at Amazon – save £22.92
- Huion H1060P with OTG:
£63.99£39.89 at Amazon – save $24
- Huion Note x10:
£122.99£81.69 at Amazon – save $41.30
- Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3):
£1,299£1,099 at Amazon – £200
- Huion Kamvas Pro 19:
£999£797.05 at Amazon – save £201.95
- Huion Kamvas Pro 27:
£1,999£1,499 at Amazon – save £500
- Huion Kamvas Pro 27 (144Hz):
$2,199$1,899 at Amazon – save $329.85
Best Huion early Black Friday deals: in full
The Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) is one of Huion's more accessible pen displays, with a 13.3-inch screen that makes it a good option if you don't have much desk space. This deal takes $71 off the usual price, bringing it below $200. It's worth considering if you're moving from a traditional graphics tablet to a screen-based drawing experience without spending a fortune.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want a little more room to work, the Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) is a sensible step up from the smaller 13-inch model. You save $97, bringing it to just under $403. It's a good middle ground for illustrators and digital artists who want a larger dedicated drawing display without moving into the more expensive professional range.
Read moreRead less▼
There's also a smaller saving on the Kamvas Pro 16 V2, with $55 off its usual price. At $284, this is one of the more affordable ways to enter Huion's Pro range, especially if you want a dedicated pen display rather than a screen-free graphics tablet.
Read moreRead less▼
A larger drawing display can make a real difference for detailed illustrations, design projects, or longer creative sessions. The Kamvas 22 (Gen 3) gives you more workspace, and this Black Friday offer takes nearly $90 off the regular price.
Read moreRead less▼
If you don't need a built-in screen, a traditional pen tablet is still one of the cheapest ways to get into digital art. The H640P is compact, and this deal brings it down to just $26.59. The OTG version also lets you connect compatible mobile devices.
Read moreRead less▼
Another affordable screen-free option, the H1060P is a larger alternative to the H640P. For under $40, it's a tempting entry-level option if you want more drawing space without paying for a pen display.
Read moreRead less▼
Not strictly a traditional drawing tablet, the Huion Note is a smart notebook that bridges handwritten notes and digital workflows. It's a useful alternative if you prefer putting pen to paper but want to capture your notes and sketches digitally. The $40 savings make it a more affordable creative accessory.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for a serious upgrade to your creative workspace, the Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) is one of the bigger-ticket deals in this year's sale. This professional-sized pen display is aimed at artists who want plenty of room for illustration, design, and other detailed creative work. The $209.85 saving is a welcome reduction on an expensive piece of kit.
Read moreRead less▼
For artists who like to work big, the Kamvas Pro 27 is the largest display in this selection. The $328 savings make this a particularly interesting deal if you're building a more permanent studio setup and want a generous drawing surface.
Read moreRead less▼
There's also a discount on the 144Hz Kamvas Pro 27. It's the most expensive tablet in this selection, but the $329.85 saving is the biggest cash discount here. If you're investing in a high-end drawing display for professional creative work, it's worth comparing this model with the standard Pro 27 before buying.
Read moreRead less▼
Where to find more Huion Black Friday deals
If you're shopping in the UK or the US, Huion has a dedicated Black Friday sale page on Amazon. The promotion runs from 10 to 30 November, but don't forget the official Huion page, where you'll often find flash sales and bundles you can't find on Amazon.
Our digital art newsletter is your go-to source for the latest news, trends, and inspiration from the worlds of art, illustration, 3D modelling, game design, animation, and beyond.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.