Lucas Leão is a Brazilian illustrator with experience ranging from commissions and trading cards to in-house studio work. Inspired by animation, films and comics, he enjoys exploring colour, storytelling and imaginative worlds.

Below, he presents four examples of his work. Lucas tends to create his art in Photoshop (see the Adobe Creative Cloud Black Friday sale). If you need new hardware for your projects, we have guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for 3D modelling.

Burnout

(Image credit: Lucas Leão)

“This represents how I felt after taking on too many projects. It helped me recognise my limits and reconnect with both my well being and passion for art.”

Flight

(Image credit: Lucas Leão)

“This introduces Blue Boy, a young superhero from Pernambuco, Brazil. I wanted to attempt to capture his optimistic personality and sense of freedom.”

Confrontation

(Image credit: Lucas Leão)

“I imagined a dangerous encounter in Recife, Brazil. The setting is Rua do Bom Jesus, blending in local identity with a cinematic superhero moment.”

Arrival

(Image credit: Lucas Leão)

“This piece began with a colour palette that I couldn’t stop thinking about. After days of searching for the right idea, I let instinct guide the painting.”

You can see more of Lucas's work on his ArtStation profile.

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. You can order back issues.

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