Pen tablet or pen display? Our top-rated picks of each both have 20% off

We've been reviewing drawing tablets at Creative Bloq for over a decade and we still debate the merits of going with a traditional pen tablet or a pen display. The former is naturally cheaper, but it takes some getting used to. The latter is more intuitive to use, but costs several times more.

The good news is that whichever you decide to go for as a digital artist, you can save big today. Amazon has big discounts on our top-rated pen tablet and pen display.

Our favourite pen tablet, Wacom Intuos Pro Medium is reduced by $80 from $379.95 $299.95.

And for a display the 4K beauty that is the XPPen Artist Pro 27 has $380 off, reduced from $1,899.99 to $1519.99

We ranked both of these as the best in their class in our comparison of the best drawing tablets in 2026, which we're updating regularly as we test new devices.

The best Prime Day drawing tablet deals

Low price Save $80 Wacom Intuos Pro Medium: was $379.95 now $299.95 at Amazon Our digital arts editor was impressed with the refinements made on this redesigned version of Wacom's ever-popular professional pen tablet. In his Wacom Intuos Pro review, he highlights the precision of the Pro Pen 3 (included), the smooth and responsive performance and build quality. Meanwhile, the relocated Quick Key dials at the top of the tablet make them easier to access, helping to speed up multi-tool and multi-layer workflows in the best digital art software. Measuring 10.4 x 5.8 inches, the Medium version of the tablet is also highly portable, making it easy to travel or commute with even if you're also carrying a laptop. Multi-Bluetooth supports makes it quick and easy to connect to multiple laptops and swap between them, whether you're using macOS or Windows, and we measured 10-12 hours of battery life in real-world use (you can also use it wired).

Low price Save $380 XPPen Artist Pro 27: was $1,899.99 now $1,519.99 at Amazon When it comes to pen displays, our top choice overall is the Wacom Cintiq Pro 27, but that costs $3,500 (if you can even find stock). The best alternative we've tested that comes at a price more accessible to aspiring artists is XPPen's Artist Pro 27. It's a fully featured Wacom alternative with two excellent styluses, quick keys and a 4K display at 120Hz. The X3 Pro pens with 16,384 pressure levels feel natural and instantaneous, parallax is low and tilt support makes shading feel intuitive, multitouch supports pinch‑to‑zoom/rotate, etc. without a hitch.

Pen tablet or pen display?

If you're trying to choose between a pen tablet vs a pen display, budget will play a role, but so will how you want to work. Pen displays have the obvious advantage that you can draw directly on the device's display, which avoids the need to get used to the hand-eye coordination required with a pen tablet, with which you're not looking at your hand as you draw. That can also make a pen display better for details.

But pen displays tend to be larger and less portable. They're best used with a stand, otherwise they can be bad for your posture, and some artists find it difficult to find the perfect position that avoids neck, back or arm ache during long sessions. Since a pen tablet lies flat on your desk, you can always have arm and wrist support, and you can place your monitor at whatever height you want.

Note that both options require connection to a laptop or PC, which is what runs your software. If you want true portability for drawing away from a computer, you'll need a standalone drawing tablet like XPPen's Magic Drawing Pad, an iPad or the upcoming Huion Kamvas Pad 12.