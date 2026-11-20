I've never really been one for collectable controllers. I'm a fairly practical gamer, I suppose, and while I appreciate nice hardware design, I'm usually more interested in how a controller feels than how it looks, whether it has an on-brand D-pad or decals, for example. But opening the Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Edition of 8BitDo's Ultimate 3 Controller has changed my mind a little, and I think it's largely down to the box.

This is proper packaging design, crafted as much for the fan experience as for protecting the controller. The Ultimate 3's box changes shape, opens, slides and reveals its secrets, almost like Lara Croft discovering some long-lost treasure, and I found myself enjoying the whole process far more than I expected. There's even a little golden envelope, almost hidden away, containing the instructions and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It's all very Tomb Raider, and yes, I know I'm getting excited about a cardboard box.

The Ultimate 3’s packaging opens, slides and unfolds like a tomb discovery. (Image credit: Future)

Even taking the controller out is part of the experience. (Image credit: Future)

Tomb Raider Ultimate 3 design: a relic for your desk

The controller sits on a sliding shelf, so even getting it out is part of the experience. Then you start noticing the little design details. The faded brown-and-gold colourway features Lara silhouettes across it; there's a lovely golden metallic D-pad, and the whole thing looks like something recovered from an ancient tomb. The D-pad itself reminds me of a lost coin or compass face, which is a nice touch.

The metal D-pad disc did fall off once, but clipped back in fine. Do I expect that from a $120 controller? No, not really. Do I expect it from a $120 collectable controller where brand and design dominate? Yeah, probably.

The Ultimate 3’s golden D-pad disc popped off once, but clipped straight back in. (Image credit: Future)

Ultimate 3 feel, triggers and charging stand

I like that 8BitDo hasn't gone overboard with the branding; it feels like a well-made piece of gaming hardware, with the Tomb Raider design integrated rather than simply plastered on. The buttons are solid black, the sticks feel responsive, and the controller has a reassuring weight. The triggers have a nice solid feel, not too light but with a little flick as they snap back into place if released.

Then there's the stand, which I think is my favourite bit. The controller sits snugly in place, with a matching decal underneath, and it looks like you're slotting an ancient stone artefact into some sort of polar key and lock from the games. A soft orange LED glows when the controller charges, and suddenly I've got a little Tomb Raider shrine on my desk. I didn't think I needed one, but here we are.

What's clever about the design is that it gets at the look and feel of Tomb Raider without relying on Lara's face everywhere. The original games had such a distinctive visual identity: those angular environments, sandstone ruins, green foliage and Lara's turquoise costume, and it's a look that's stuck with me. The Ultimate 3 is more of a celebration of Lara across the series, but the colours, materials and little relic-like details bring back some of that atmosphere.

The Pro 3 draws on the original game’s Lost Valley, with a weathered-stone stand to match. (Image credit: Future)

Tomb Raider Pro 3: the cheaper, Lost Valley option

The less expensive Pro 3 Bluetooth Gamepad takes a more direct route back to the original game. Its design is inspired by the Lost Valley, with a jungle and ancient temple scene, and the charging stand picks up that weathered stone look. It's a different approach, and I rather like it. There's something about the Pro 3's shape, too, that reminds me of the old PS2 DualShock. It's lighter and a little more plasticky than the Ultimate 3, but still comfortable to hold, with a nice tactile feel to the buttons.

This is the one I'd look at if I were playing on Switch 2, especially if you want to revisit the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy on Nintendo's console. It's a good-looking pad; the Lost Valley artwork is lovely, and the included stand gives it personality when you're not playing. It's also a capable modern controller, with TMR sticks and Hall-effect triggers, so you don't feel like you're buying it purely for the artwork.

The Ultimate 3 slots into a stand that emits golden yellow light from the front and white light from the rear. (Image credit: Future)

Ultimate 3 or Pro 3: Which should you buy?

But I keep glancing back at the Ultimate 3. The Pro 3 is perfectly good and arguably has a stronger connection to the original 1996 game, but it doesn't quite have the same sense of occasion. Its unboxing is much more straightforward, and I never thought I'd say this, but I'd happily pay the extra for the Ultimate 3 packaging. The fact that the controller feels better made is a bonus.

I've always thought of collectable gaming hardware as something that looks nice in a display cabinet but doesn't necessarily earn its place in everyday use, and I think that's what has surprised me most about these two pads. The Ultimate 3 has made me reconsider my somewhat cynical approach to collectable controllers, as it’s a gamepad I actually want to use, but I also like having it on my desk, and the whole thing was designed with that in mind.

Switch 2 players shouldn't feel left out. The Pro 3 is a lovely alternative, and if you're particularly fond of the original Tomb Raider, there's a lot to like about its Lost Valley design. But if you're after the full treasure-hunter experience, the Ultimate 3 is the one that has me reaching for my wallet. And that's something I really didn't expect to say about a controller.

Visit the 8Bitdo Tomb Raider website for more info.