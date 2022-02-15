This limited edition Tomb Raider box art is a thing of beauty

And you can finally own it.

Tomb Raider anniversary art: framed game art is hung on a wall
The iconic box art of past Tomb Raider games has been redesigned by some of the world's best artists working in comics, video games and anime. This reimagined limited edition Tomb Raider art celebrates 25 years of Lara Croft, and is now available to buy as part of a charity fundraiser.

The sale of the 15 must-have prints will raise money for Girls Make Games, which funds and inspires the next generation of game designers and artists. If you want to get ahead in games then take a look at our list of the best software for artists or get inspired by the best PS5 games available now.

The list of artists involved in the Tomb Raider 25th anniversary art collection reads like a who's-who of today's hottest talent. Marvel Studio's vis dev supervisor Andy Park reworked Tomb Raider IV, legendary Final Fantasy illustrator Yoshitaka Amano took on Rise of the Tomb Raider, and award-winning comic artist Adam Hughes put his spin on Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. You can see them all below.

Image 1 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Rise of the Tomb Raider: Akihiko Yoshida

Rise of the Tomb Raider by Akihiko Yoshida 

Image 2 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris by Adam Hughes

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris by Adam Hughes

Image 3 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Shadow of the Tomb Raider by Ross Tran

Shadow of the Tomb Raider by Ross Tran

Image 4 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light by Monster Draw

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light by Monster Draw

Image 5 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness by Stephanie Rew

Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness by Stephanie Rew

Image 6 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Tomb Raider II by Babs Tarr

Tomb Raider II by Babs Tarr

Image 7 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Tomb Raider by Legend: Nagu

Tomb Raider: Legend by Nagu

Image 8 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Tomb Raider (2013) by Yoshitaka Amano

Tomb Raider (2013) by Yoshitaka Amano

Image 9 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Tomb Raider: Underworld by Laura H. Rubin

Tomb Raider: Underworld by Laura H. Rubin

Image 10 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation by Andy Park

Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation by Andy Park

Image 11 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: omb Raider: Chronicles by Megan Lara

Tomb Raider: Chronicles by Megan Lara

Image 12 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Tomb Raider III by Paul Kwon

Tomb Raider III by Paul Kwon

Image 13 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Tomb Raider by Brenoch Adams

Tomb Raider by Brenoch Adams

Image 14 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Tomb Raider: Anniversary by Brenoch Adams

Tomb Raider: Anniversary by Brenoch Adams

Image 15 of 15

Tomb Raider anniversary art: Tomb Raider: Reloaded by Melanie Herrmann

Tomb Raider: Reloaded by Melanie Herrmann

Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics said: “No matter the genre or medium, as a pop-culture icon of 25 years, Lara Croft is instantly recognisable throughout this incredible art series.”

Girls Make Games is an amazing program and we are proud to partner together on this charity fundraiser," added Amos. "Our hope is that it will translate into hundreds of girls getting the chance to attend Girls Make Games summer camps, workshops, and other outreach activities.”

This art was teased throughout 2021 but now, for the first time, you can own the entire collection and it'll look outstanding on your wall. It'll only cost only £39.99 (plus shipping) for all 15 pieces of collectible art, and you can buy the art at Square Enix's online store. If you like to play as well as look at great game art then take a look at the best Nintendo Switch Lite games to download now.

