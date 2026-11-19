Brands hilariously react to Robert Pattinson as Bond – from Subway to the UK Government
Pattinson has even been given a headliner slot at Glastonbury.
Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next Bond. Whether or not you agree with that decision on a Bond level (our resident Bond fan isn't sure), a running joke has emerged that Pattinson is getting every film role going. And brands on social media have jumped onto that sentiment with hilarious posts declaring Pattinson to have been offered all sorts of roles, from headliner at Glastonbury to Regional Sales Manager at Subway.
Below I've listed some of the best, but I'm sure your social feed has been full of memes and jokes from brands and individual creators hopping onto the trending moment.
It's a great moment when social media is flooded by brands riffing on the same joke – a chance for those brands to show their personality through an individual take (Remember when they did it for Taylor Swift's engagement?). Today, we're set for a similar wave of posts focused on GTA VI – we particularly like this Specsavers interpretation.
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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