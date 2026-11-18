The best NHL logos are timeless, but the National Hockey League has been covering them up recently, at least on television broadcasts. After the addition of dynamic digital advertising on dashers and on the ice, the league's latest technological 'advance' is the use of digital overlays to replace real centre logos with temporary virtual ones.

Spectators in the arena see the home team's usual design, but viewers watching on TV are shown the team's Hometown Remix logo, a temporary alternate design being used for select games. It must have seemed like a great idea when it was floated, but it doesn't seem to be going down well with viewers, with some saying they'll stop watching if the practice continues.

@The_Mexinadian There’s already too much virtual crap on the ice and video as it is. Why do we need a HUGE fake logo that hurts my eyes whenever anyone skates over it?!November 15, 2026

Hometown Remix is a leaguewide campaign in which each team has a special-edition uniform featuring specifically local references. Many teams are using modified, throwback or entirely redesigned logos. The NHL says the campaign "uniquely and authentically celebrates the fans, fabric, and local culture of each NHL team and the cities they call home".

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But in sports like the NHL, a logo design isn't just an identity, it's revenue. Multiple logos, throwback designs and temporary remixes all largely about selling a new range of merchandise. Putting a temporary logo on the ice becomes highly visible advertising for alternate jerseys. The problem is that it's appalling to look at.

The ice is *the* thing that immediately separates watching hockey from watching any other sport the instant you turn it on. It's beautiful and unique. Slapping giant fake digital novelty logos on top of the earnestly painted logos that are actually there is a shame. https://t.co/JvoXxCJWkONovember 13, 2026

You can literally see a white glow around every player at center ice??? How was this approvedNovember 18, 2026

WHAT IS THE POINT!?!?! https://t.co/GLRkQI5M30November 15, 2026

Some viewers already complained about the digitisation of adverts on dashers and on the ice to make them look more prominent. For some, the new virtual logos is the last straw, making the viewing experience feel detached from reality.

The lack of motion blur or shadows on the digital fake when players pass over the centre of the ice makes it look uncanny, as though players are passing in front of a badly keyed green screen. Any black in the design can make the puck momentarily disappear from view.

"When they brought in the digitally superimposed ads on the boards I stopped watching altogether. Too distracting and horribly done. I remember seeing players disappear into the ads," one person writes on X.

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Some fans are concerned that the NHL's use of virtual team logos could be merely the start and that the league might be testing the ground to potentially replace team logos with sponsors. I'm not sure brands would want to be associated with the backlash that would cause.

Designers have to consider an increasingly wide range of potential digital applications for logo designs these days. On the ice in an NHL game probably shouldn't be one of them.