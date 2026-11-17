Normally it's a visual rebrand that gets hackles raised online. A new logo can draw furious ire, as brands like Jaguar and Cracker Barrel have discovered in recent years. Less controversial tends to be copywriting tweaks. But beauty brand Maybelline's 'new' slogan has infuriated me more. Than. Any. Other. Rebrand. This. Year.

“Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline," was one of the most famous jingles on TV for a while. It first debuted in the 1990s (see the original below), and is burned onto the consciousness of countless viewers. But now, in a attempt to remove its so-called "ambiguity", the slogan has been updated. Nay, butchered. One of the best pieces of copywriting, this ain't.

The brand launched its new slogan with a campaign featuring Miley Cyrus. (Image credit: Maybelline)

The new slogan reads: "Maybe. We’re born with it. Maybe. It’s Maybelline." Yes, "she's" has been changed to a more inclusive "we're". But it's that stuttering punctuation that's bothering me. Why does it suddenly sound like it's being recited by somebody struggling to walk up a hill?

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According to Sandrine Jolly, Maybelline's global brand president, the original jingle "was giving ambiguity – it was more of a question". Well, yes. That was rather the point. The word 'Maybe' is, by its very nature, an ambiguous word. Its synonyms include 'possibly' or 'perhaps'. Its entire meaning is uncertainty. You can't change that by giving it a full stop. Trying to remove the ambiguity from a slogan built entirely around ambiguity is a bit like changing Nike's 'Just Do It' to 'Please. Consider. Doing. It.'

Maybe. We're Born With It. Welcome to the beauty of infinite possibility. - YouTube Watch On

And there's nothing wrong with changing 'she' to 'we'. It's a perfectly reasonable attempt at inclusivity, and one that could have been achieved without completely murdering the rhythm. Instead, Maybelline has taken one of the catchiest jingles of all time and made it sound like a hostage reading out a statement. Four sentences where there used to be two. Does that really make for more certainty?

What makes it all so infuriating is that this feels like change for change's sake. The original slogan was clever, memorable and instantly recognisable. The new one needs an entire press release to explain what its punctuation represents. In an era when brands are realising the importance of their heritage branding assets, maybe, just maybe, Maybelline should have left its slogan. Alone.